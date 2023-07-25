Fans jacket

Hiroshi Ichigaya, a former Japanese engineer at Sony Corporation, made his discovery when he realized that air-conditioning systems being installed in new buildings would lead to an exponential increase in energy consumption, which in turn would lead to an increase in global warming.

The solution to the hurdles of high temperatures was a single energy-efficient cooling system in the form of a jacket with fans, which it introduced to the market in 2004.

In 2009, the jacket was developed and previous design errors corrected, particularly those related to the short life of its rechargeable battery.

In 2015, the Japanese company “Makita” specializing in power tools, released the first jacket equipped with fans, which enjoyed great appeal among customers.

“As a power tool manufacturer, a few of our customers are carpenters, masons, farmers and people who work outside in the heat,” said Daisuke Seki, assistant director of Makita’s public affairs division. “The extreme temperatures of the past few years have certainly fueled demand.”

Makita now has a wide range of jacket models on the market, equipped with specialized batteries that can keep fans running for over 60 hours.

How does a “jacket fan” work?

The jacket is equipped with electric fans that help to provide a pleasant atmosphere in which the wearer feels cool in very hot and humid climates.

Two fans installed in the back pump air around the wearer, which then exits through the neck openings and the ends of the sleeves.

The fans, which measure 4 inches in diameter, are powered by rechargeable batteries, or by connecting to a computer.

Electrical parts can be removed for cloth washing.

Another popular heat-fighting innovation in Japan is the Ryon Pocket, a portable air conditioner that is worn around the neck.

This innovation is characterized by a “smart cooling mode”, as it contains sensors that sense the wearer’s position. When walking and exerting effort, the level of cooling is automatically adjusted, and this extends the life of the battery that does not operate at all times at the same level.