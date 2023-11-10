Trump’s rally was an opportunity to show support among Latino voters in Miami, a community with a large Cuban-American population, where he remains popular enough.

The American website “Axios” previously revealed that American voters of Latino origin are now outperforming non-Latin voters for the first time in several states, including: California, Florida, Arizona, New York, Texas, and Nevada.

According to American statistics, the population of Hispanic origin increased by about 23 percent in late 2021, reaching about 62 million people, representing 18 percent of the total population in the United States of 333 million citizens.

How is Trump moving?

* During his campaign rally, Trump launched into a speech largely intended for the Cuban American audience, criticizing President Joe Biden’s foreign policy, particularly regarding Cuba, saying it “endangers American democracy.”

* The Associated Press indicated that Cuban voters in this region helped achieve surprising victories for Trump and other Republicans in the recent elections, which helped change Florida from a traditional swing state to a more conservative state, at a time when Democrats working for re-election hope Biden, to win back Latino voters who turned away from the party in the 2020 elections.

* A Hialeah resident who went with his family to attend the conference as well as vote in the previous local elections, said, “All we want is to continue with a normal life, but many politicians, all they do is put obstacles in our way, so Trump is the right person because he opens The door is ours.”

* Trump’s senior advisor, Chris Lacivita, believed that the campaign would try to win an increasing percentage of the votes of Hispanic Americans in the upcoming elections, after Trump had an advantage among Hispanics in 2020 over what was the case in 2016, despite Biden’s victory in the vote in general. .

* The Trump campaign plans to air initial ads on television and radio stations aimed primarily at Hispanic viewers along with targeted mailings, while Trump advisers believe his messages on the economy, the U.S.-Mexico border, and cultural issues will resonate with Latinos.

* Alongside, Donald Trump is ramping up his rhetoric to portray Democrats as “socialists, communists and Marxists,” language that may resonate with Cuban and Venezuelan exiles, who have fled poverty and political persecution.

* On the other hand, Julie Chavez Rodriguez, Biden’s campaign manager, held a press conference last Tuesday in downtown Miami. To promote his reelection among Latinos, the campaign also ran ads in English and Spanish, combining words from both languages ​​as many Hispanics in the United States do.

* Opinion polls in the United States, including the results of House races in 2022, showed that 60% of Latinos supported Democrats, while 39% voted for Republicans.

* An analysis conducted by a research company in America revealed that Democrats retained the support of Latino voters in 2022, to win crucial state and federal races in the states of Nevada, Arizona, and Texas, while they faltered in Florida.

* Paul Westcott, executive vice president of Televisa Univision L2, who previously analyzed the Latino vote in the United States, said, “The 2024 presidential elections will likely witness record turnout for Latino voters, and could provide more surprises.”

Electoral challenges

For his part, Saeed Sadiq, an academic and political analyst interested in American affairs, said in statements to Sky News Arabia that minorities always tend to vote for Democrats in a greater percentage than Republicans, in addition to the fact that there are many challenges that Trump will face in winning the American votes from Latino votes. There was a bad relationship between them in previous years, especially with the Mexicans when he called for the establishment of the wall separating the United States and Mexico and his measures to stop immigration, in addition to his racist statements against them.

In general, the largest Latin American group is Mexicans, who constitute more than 60 percent of all Latin Americans.

Western reports considered that incitement against Mexicans was the issue that Trump did not tire of during his first years of seeking the White House, as he did not stop insulting Mexicans and Americans of Mexican origin, as he said in 2015: “Mexico does not send us the best people, but it sends people.” “They cause a lot of problems, they bring drugs and crime.”

Nonpartisan, unaffiliated Latino voters are now seen as one of the largest swing groups of voters in the United States.

Sadiq returned to saying that, “For electoral reasons, Trump is now courting Latinos, taking advantage of the economic conditions that have declined under Biden, but he faces strong challenges in winning their votes, and this depends on the extent of his success in developing his political discourse, as well as the Latinos’ ignoring of his previous statements.”

The political analyst specializing in American affairs believes that Trump’s overall chances, if he goes ahead with the presidential elections without influence from the issues that are haunting him, will be greater against current President Joe Biden, whose popularity has declined in recent months, based on the factors of economic deterioration, his advanced age, and the need to… Americans want change.