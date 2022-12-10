The Argentine team suffered but qualified for the semifinals of the Qatar 2022 World Cup after defeating their counterpart from the Netherlands in the definition from the penalty spot. Scaloni’s men were winning 2-0, comfortably, but at the end of the game the European team tied things up.
Just in the penalty shootout, with a “Dibu” Martínez in hero mode, Argentina was able to seal their ticket to the next stage of the tournament. Now, Croatia awaits next Tuesday, from 4:00 p.m. in Argentina
Beyond the celebration, the crossovers between Argentine and Dutch players drew attention. When declaring before the press, Lionel Messi stopped and began to say “What are you looking at, fool”, repeatedly.
Lionel Messi’s words were addressed to Wout Weghorst, who scored both goals for the Netherlands in this Friday’s game and with whom the 10th had had friction on the pitch.
The truth is that a more “human” version of Messi was seen, if we also add the multiple frictions he had with players from the Netherlands in the game and the meeting with Louis Van Gaal and his coaching staff after the Argentine victory.
A “Maradonian” Messi.
