They interpret the word demarcation as an abuse of voters and freedom of expression.

The Head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum, reported that on Friday she received a notification from the Complaints Commission of the National Electoral Institute that forces her, as a precautionary measure, to distance herself from the propaganda that promotes her for the 2024 elections.

The notice establishes that the undersigned has been made aware of the existence and use of the hashtag #EsClaudia in different spaces in (sic) Mexico City and other cities in the country, either through banners, painted fences or on social networks.

Despite the fact that for her that “is not the substance of the matter”, she complied with the order and even published the text (with which she said she did not agree) that she was asked to disseminate.

The reason for the measure, however, is not only clear but favors their political aspirations because, by drawing a line against the promotional ones that promote it by 2024, it sterilizes the suspicion sown by those who think that their propaganda is financed with public money in open pre-campaign illegally anticipated.

Instead of simply complying with the dictates of the electoral authority or even thanking that the only thing that was asked of her was to disclaim, the lady made a wrong reading and launched a nonsensical reproach when writing:

“With this, once again the INE demonstrates its bias, anti-democratic and conservative attitude, by ordering me to ask citizens not to exercise their freedoms through social media and with public resources.”

Where did he get that he was ordered to be so stupid?

According to her, “it is truly incredible that the INE, who is supposedly the guarantor of democracy and free expression, imposes this measure that clearly has a biased and authoritarian character.”

Farther from the simple demarcation that the precautionary measure dictates to his cap, President López Obrador took advantage of the incident to turn his animosity against the INE, blaming it for an imaginary violation of freedom of expression:

“Well, ‘the INE is not touched’, say the conservatives. It is a superstructure of power, of course de facto, in fact, because in an evident, notorious, public way, they are violating the Sixth and Seventh Article of the General Constitution of the Republic but, since “it is not touched”, they are the untouchables of the power mafia protects them, even the conservatives hold marches to protect this type of flagrant violation of the Constitution”, he said yesterday, and left long:

“The Sixth Article had been untouchable until the most ‘untouchable’ of all arrived, and now they want the statement that the untouchable cannot be touched to be applied.”

He asked that they project the aforementioned items to bring water to another of his mills:

“Because it has to do with the media. And it is shameful that the information media at the service of the conservatives are the ones that support this decision of the INE, which is contrary to freedom of expression, of demonstration.

And he recalled historical struggles (since the 19th century) for a “freedom of expression” that no one has violated Sheinbaum or anyone else…

