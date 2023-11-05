The Apertura 2023 tournament has been crazy for Chivas. They started big, fell in the Leagues Cup, returned to Mexico, struggled, suffered from off-field issues and even separated some of their top figures from the squad.
But while all this was happening, Chivas kept winning. With a record of eight games won, three tied and five lost, Chivas has already reached twenty-seven points, already securing its place within the top four of the general table and even aspiring to second place.
And although it looks complicated, there is a possibility that Chives finishes the tournament as the second best team in the regular season. For this you need both Tigers as Stripedlose their next matches (Rayados still has two duels coming up) and they win against Pumas, CU, of course.
A few weeks ago, the media and people who rarely fail in matters of sports information, came to ensure that the Serbian Paunovic would no longer be technical director of the Sacred Flock.
It was even said that there was already a pre-agreement with a Spanish club and that the project would be voted on. However, something happened along the way that ended up leaving Paunovic on the bench. A situation that, football-wise, has given great results.
Because with Paunovic Chivas may have one or more defects (like any team in the world), but they will never definitively fight with the result. ‘Pauno’s’ squad knows how to win. They have a certain mystique that, sooner or later, translates into drinks.
#position #table #Chivas #aspire #beating #Cruz #Azul