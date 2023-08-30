The Egyptian Stock Exchange ended Wednesday’s session, with an increase of 1.01 percent in relation to its main index (EGX30), which closed at 18,818 points, driven by purchases by Egyptian and foreign dealers. With this increase, the percentage change since the beginning of the year was 28.90 percent.

While the value of trading during Wednesday’s session amounted to 2.3 billion pounds, and the market capital gained 6 billion pounds, reaching the level of 1.273 trillion pounds.

With this performance, the main index of the Egyptian Stock Exchange continues the series of record highs, after it recorded its highest level in its history during the two sessions at the beginning of the week, supported by the improvement in the economic indicators of the Egyptian state, and the series of measures taken by the state to improve conditions and attract foreign investments.

To what extent can the Egyptian stock market maintain its gains? What are the main expectations for the performance of the main index in the short and medium terms in light of the corrections and expected profit-taking after that?

unprecedented levels

Capital market expert, Dr. Hanan Ramses, told Sky News Arabia that the Egyptian market has achieved remarkable increases since the beginning of the year, with a rate of 28 percent so far for the main index (EGX30), in addition to the gains achieved in other sub-indices. This is due to several reasons, the most important of which are:

Strong business results achieved by a number of listed companies, and high dividend payments.

Agreements concluded by the Egyptian state, which would contribute to supporting the strength of the Egyptian pound against the basket of currencies.

Inviting Egypt to join the BRICS bloc, with its positive impact on the economy, trade and all aspects, and the presence of Cairo in this group providing opportunities for trade exchange between member states (..).

Recent international reports indicate that the stock market is the best means of investment in the current period to preserve the value of the currency and hedge against inflation risks. While the status of the Egyptian market reinforces the positive performance achieved in the past periods, compared to other markets whose movements were not as strong.

A member of the Board of Directors of Al-Hurriya Securities Trading Company indicates that the Egyptian Stock Exchange broke the record level it recorded in 2018 at 18,100 points, reaching more than 18,500 points in the current period, which is a historical level that the index has not reached before, in addition to the increase in trading values ​​to More than 2 billion pounds per day, which supports the indicators remaining in the green zone.

At the same time, the financial market expert points out that there is an intensification of purchases from local and foreign institutions, as well as Arab institutions that have moved to acquisition activity, and are in the process of executing some deals in the sectors of real estate, food and beverages, and others, and these acquisitions would enhance the performance of stocks at home and the investment value in Abroad, given that it draws attention to the fact that there are strong companies present in the Egyptian market and their market price is low, and therefore investors in the Arab region begin to invest and acquire shares in these companies, which then appears on the results of its business, as evidenced by the company “SODIC” after its acquisition by “Aldar”.

Ramses believes that the Egyptian stock market is able to continue this upward trend in light of the current indicators, noting that “even if there is some kind of profit-taking after that, this will support the continuation of the positive performance of the indicators in light of new targets that are expected to end this month.” At the level of 19 thousand points, and the year can be ended within the range of 22 thousand points, which is a point of view based on the analysis of strong stock performance and high trading values.

During the fiscal year 2022-2023, the Egyptian economy achieved a growth rate of 4.2 percent, while the overall deficit decreased to 6 percent, and the primary surplus of GDP rose to 164.3 billion pounds ($5.3 billion), according to official data.

hedge

In the context, the President of the Egyptian Association for Securities, former Chairman of the Board of Directors of Prime Holding Company, Mohamed Maher, points out in exclusive statements to “Economy Sky News Arabia” that the Egyptian stock market is witnessing at the current stage an upward trend “that may be permeated by fluctuations in prices as a result of operations Take profit.”

Maher points out that the decline in the exchange rate makes stock prices in Egypt cheaper for investors, especially external ones, explaining that “as long as there is a feeling that there are opportunities and possibilities for a decline in the exchange rate, the process of buying shares – even for the local investor – is considered a kind of precaution and preservation.” The value of his savings when he puts them in stocks, on the basis that stock prices reflect the effect of the exchange rate, in terms of their high values, which compensates for the change in the exchange rate, which represents protection for the investor and his money.

According to Maher, this trend enhances the flexibility of the stock exchange with limited liquidity risks, so that the investor can enter and exit the market at the fastest pace.

It is believed that profit-taking operations that may occur after the recent series of rises are normal, as the stock market does not take a stable curve, and corrections usually occur according to the forces of supply and demand.

And in the year 2022, the main index of the Egyptian Stock Exchange rose by 22.17 percent, in the first annual rise in two years. While the market capital reached 961.2 billion pounds, approaching the level of one trillion pounds.

inflation rates

For his part, Dr. Hossam Al-Ghayish, a financial market expert, points out in exclusive statements to “Sky News Arabia Economy” that the Egyptian stock market, in particular, since the beginning of the high inflation rates in Egypt on a large scale since the middle of last year 2022 and until now, has not risen to the same extent as the rise. The crash in inflation rates, which means that stocks still need to re-evaluate their corporate assets.

He added, “Most of the shares in the Egyptian market are traded at a market value that is much lower than their fair value if the assets of these companies were revalued, which makes Egyptian shares an important opportunity for both local, foreign and Arab investors.”

Accordingly, he believes that “the rise in stocks and trading values ​​is very logical,” especially with regard to companies that have real estate assets, services, or commodity products that have witnessed some kind of price booms in the past period, which affected the business results of those companies and their financial position. And he continues, “All of these matters are taken into account when comparing the market value of shares and the actual value during the last stage.”

According to data from the Central Bank of Egypt, the core inflation rate slowed slightly to 40.7 percent in July on an annual basis, from 41 percent in June.

Data from the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics showed that the annual inflation rate for consumer prices in Egyptian cities rose in July to 36.5 percent from 35.7 percent in June.