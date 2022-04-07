More than six years ago I presented a citizen initiative of law before the Congress of Sinaloa to revoke his mandate to a bad governor; at that time I was not a deputy nor did I have any public office in office, I did it in my capacity as a citizen, since in Sinaloa citizens also have the right to present bills just like deputies. I presented the initiative motivated by the idea that six years is a long time to have a corrupt or lying ruler in office, given that six years is a long time in which a bad government can greatly harm our state; and I remain convinced that our mayors, deputies, governors or presidents are our employees, and as employers we have the right to fire a bad employee.

In a video that I uploaded to my Facebook networks in my Roberto el Güero Cruz account, I pointed out: if you hire an employee for six years and the first year you catch him stealing, then you are not going to say “hey, the next 5 years don’t be such a rat anymore”, simply, with just right, you are going to run it. Under that principle, we would have gotten rid of bad rulers without having to put up with them for the rest of the six-year term, both in Sinaloa and in Mexico.

On November 3, 2015 (an unforgettable date for me because it is my mother Yaya’s birthday), I presented the citizen initiative for the revocation of the mandate before Congress, I remember that none of the PAN deputies had the courage to accompany us, since The then Governor López Valdez had them bought and threatened not to go; unlike the left-wing deputy and now senator Imelda Castro Castro, who also invited deputies Ramón Lucas and Mario Imaz. Consistency and courage are two qualities that have always distinguished my friend Imelda. Finally, our citizen initiative was “frozen” (ignored and hindered) by the PRI and PAN caucuses, who were at the service of the then governor.

More than a six-year term later, this coming Sunday, April 10, we will have a vote throughout the country, on the referendum to revoke the mandate for the President of the Republic. And I hear that the “opposition” of the PRIAN make a call NOT to vote. In a democratic regime that is based precisely on its voting system, a call not to go to the polls is an inconsistency that some describe as cowardly and petty. How cynical does a politician have to be to make a call NOT to vote? Regardless of whether or not you agree with the way in which President López Obrador is governing, you can vote for or against, even as opposition it is worth highlighting the errors or the reasons why they can make a call to to vote against, as is done every time there are elections, but to make a call NOT to vote, is to have no conscience, nor respect for how much our democracy has cost us, not only money but many human lives. An enormous cost so that under the cowardice of small political “leaders” they now make a call not to go to the polls, taking for granted that they cannot win at the polls.

Even if you are one of those who are in favor of President Obrador, it could be understood that you do not go to the polls since you do not want to revoke his mandate; but if you are one of those who are against the president and his government, then you should have a civic obligation to vote this coming Sunday. You can be against or in favor, that is the freedom of thought and action of any citizen; but if you are a politician, you should be ashamed to make a call NOT to vote, just because in your calculation you believe that they have no chance of winning at the polls. Let’s not forget what we teach our children when they play a sport, “to learn to win, you have to know how to lose” with dignity.