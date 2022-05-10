Espanyol’s penultimate away game, one more chapter of that ordeal that the team has lived away from the RCDE Stadium or, looked at another way, a new opportunity to improve the numbers away from home before the end of the championship. Vicente Moreno’s team navigates between these two shores, which, as he said this morning, has some casualties and has had to resort to players from the subsidiary to complete the listamong them that of the right side Rubén Sánchez.

The 21-year-old footballer, one of the highlights of this campaign at Espanyol B, already made his debut in 2021 against Celta, in Vigo, precisely a meeting in which the parakeets also had the loss of an Óscar Gil who has experienced a discontinuous campaign due to muscle problems. Renewed for the next three seasons last summer, Sánchez has played 30 games and has scored three goals.

The list that the parakeet club has provided is made up of Diego López, Oier Olazábal, Joan García, Miguel Llambrich, Aleix Vidal, Dídac Vilà, Sergi Gómez, Fernando Calero, Leandro Cabrera, Yangel Herrera, Sergi Darder, David López, Fran Mérida, Óscar Melendo, Nico Melamed, Tonny Vilhena, Javi Puado , Adrián Embarba, Raúl de Tomás, Jofre Carreras, Loren Morón, Rubén Sánchez and Wu Lei.

Still off the list is Adrià Pedrosa, who was also unable to train with the group this Wednesday, and Nany Dimata, who was already absent the previous day against Osasuna. The last minute drop was that of Manu Morlanes. The Aragonese midfielder, who was the starter the previous day but had to be substituted at halftimehad some discomfort as explained by the coach in the press conference after the last game.