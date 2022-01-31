from Cesare Peccarisi

Together with some almost imperceptible gestures, they make it clear to an attentive observer whether the interlocutor is telling the truth. A study conducted at Mount Sinai School in New York actually confirms the hypothesis underlying the television series Lie to me

The events of the successful television series Lie to me, which we can paraphrase with Se menti me accrogo, agree with the results of a study just published in Brain & Behavior by researchers at the Icahn Mount Sinai School of Medicine in Manhattan which provides the first instrumental confirmation of clinical-psychological practices formulated by Paul Ekman of California University of San Francisco who, with the support of the Dalai Lama, published the Atlas of Emotions in 2016, still available online in various languages ​​(www.atlasofemotions.com) indicating that there are no cultural differences in the expressions of the six basic universal feelings (fear, anger, sadness, joy, disgust and surprise) that the scholar has found as they are even in an isolated Papuan tribe. On this basis, director Adam Davidson built the TV series.

Written in the face According to Ekman the truth written on our face and the psychologist of the criminal police Cal Lightman, protagonist of Lie to me, manages to read the so-called involuntary micro-expressions of the face, that is, the small movements of 40-60 milliseconds that escape us without our knowledge, revealing our real state of mind. If we are angry, even if we do not want to show it, to unmask us are our slightly pursed lips, as well as the corners of the mouth and the lowered eyebrows are unmistakable when we are sad. Eyes close for a moment even when we really are surprised, while the mouth open for the wonder a sign that can also be mimicked. Of all the feelings only on two we can never lie: jealousy and disgust.

A second language In addition to the facial expression, the body language, the second silent language driven by the mental tug-of-war between cognition and emotionality, which also affects the tone of voice, style and verbal content, all details that speak more than we say. But for those used to reading them like Lightman does, scratching their chins, twisting their wrists, wrinkling their noses, or swallowing can also indicate whether a suspect is lying. Often helped by his valid assistant he has in fact developed an infallible analytical recognition capacity which in filmic fiction is emphasized with the slow motion technique, focused on the detail of the face he is observing to understand if whoever is in front of him is lying. Thus we see that, for example, for a few seconds the suspect's eyes rotate to the right down to remember the event on which his alibi is based or, vice versa, that they remain fixed because his unconscious knows very well that there is nothing to be done. remember, although he claims otherwise.

Lie detector Until now, in reality these assessments were entrusted to the polygraph, the famous FBI lie detector, which, however, barely reaches an 86% certainty because it is influenced by physiological variables such as blood pressure, breathing, stress, etc. Equally inaccurate is the communication type system developed by Paul Ekman himself called FACS, acronym for Facial Action Coding System which refines our innate ability to understand in less than 100 milliseconds if we can trust who we meet for the first time. In reality, psychologists like Lightman are very difficult to find, but researchers at Mount Sinai School in New York have come up with an electronic system that is much more precise than both the polygraph and the FACS. Special self-adhesive plates were placed on the faces of 48 people (35 were women) aged between 18 and 30 years in areas important for the micromovements of lies: the zygomaticus muscles and the eyebrow corrugator. The equipment is called sEMG, which stands for facial surface electromyography, that is, electromyography of the facial surface. The plaques sent signals to a computer at every slight activation of the affected muscle, exposing lies that were hard to spot on sight, unless you were on the set of Lie to me.

I study The subjects were divided into two groups: the first received an easy-to-remember three-letter name (KAV or ETZ) in a headset and then had to decide whether to repeat it correctly to the partner of the second group who had not heard it or whether to tell him one. wrong, lying. The members of the second group had to understand if the partner of the first group had told the truth or if he had lied. The subjects of the first group were urged to lie trying to be convincing and those of the second to understand if they had been deceived. To improve the evidence in a second phase of the experiment, the guesser also received a small cash prize. Participants lied in over half (50.96%) of the 28 trials and the monetary reward did not significantly enhance the ability to recognize the deception.

Differences While this study fully confirms Ekman’s line of research and the TV series inspired by his studies, on the other it improves it, highlighting that the micro-movements of some muscle groups of the face are undoubtedly related to lying, but not all of them do. in the same way and the same subject can do them differently according to the situations. Even the infallible Cal Lightman could therefore miss some lies that do not escape the sEMG instead.