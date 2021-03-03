It is the academic work of the centenary of the Congress of Tours. It is the work of historian Jean Vigreux, professor at the University of Bourgogne-Franche-Comté. College, high school, students and even teachers will find here the elements of understanding of the founding event of contemporary political life. From 25 to 30 December 1920, in the hall of the manege in Tours, the creation of a communist party. Jean Vigreux does not elude any questioning about this French history crossed by international issues. To achieve this, it relies on historiography in its diversity of approaches: from Annie Kriegel’s thesis, through the collective work of Social Editions, to the current work of historians of communism, those of the Foundation. Gabriel-Péri, from the Maitron, the Living History Museum, the Dijon and Tours laboratories, the Political History Society, etc. Appendices (texts, police archives, etc.) complete this essential book.