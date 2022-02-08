Next weekend the ball rolls again for points in Argentine football and that is why it is time to review five footballers who -except for a catastrophe- will shine in the 2022 Professional League:
Federico GirottiAlthough he scored goals for Marcelo Gallardo’s River Plate, he was labeled as an expendable player and for that reason he decided to change clubs.
Without opportunities in the Old Continent, as the center forward wanted, Talleres showed interest and kept 50% of his pass. He already started on the right foot: he scored his penalty and won the friendly classic against Belgrano de Córdoba.
With just 22 years, and 8 goals with The band, Obviously it’s a great reinforcement for the modern born T. Killer.
Relegated by Mauricio Pellegrino in Vélez Sarsfield, Ricky Centurión found himself with the possibility of continuing to shine in the great clubs of Argentine soccer.
The one who emerged from Racing Club became a reinforcement of San Lorenzo and excited the fans that one of his gambetas could turn them into candidates.
“I’m going to pay with my skin to the club that loved me from the beginning”, motivated Centurion at the ESPN microphones. To retrieve it, he wins matches.
After passing through Major League Soccer, Wanchope He returned from the loan to Boca Juniors and was informed that he was not going to be considered by DT Sebastián Battaglia.
For this reason, Julio César Falcioni set off the alarms and, given the need for a center forward in Colón de Santa Fe, he stayed with Ábila’s services for three years.
We all know what kind of scorer he is and, if we add the anger with which he left the Xeneize and the attack partners that he will have (Pulga Rodriguez and Facundo Farías), it could end up being the best season of his career. Get ready and score!
It is impossible for the Boca Juniors fan not to be excited about winning -again- the Copa Libertadores with the few but good additions he made in this transfer market.
The most significant: Darius Benedetto. The striker left the Old Continent to wear, for the second time in his career, the colors Blue and Gold.
We remember that the Pipe He has already scored 45 goals and provided 12 assists in 76 games with this shirt. Come in, teacher, the large area of La Bombonera was waiting for you.
The one who emerged from the Independiente quarry returned to Argentine soccer -more precisely to River Plate- after passing through the MLS and is still young. He is only 22 years old and has already shown all his talent in the Red when he played the Copa Sudamericana.
Now, it will be time to resemble that crack at the hands of Marcelo Gallardo to lift the Copa Libertadores and -why not- join Lionel Scaloni’s squad for Qatar 2022.
Let the game begin, we want to see you Esequiel.
