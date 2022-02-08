Without opportunities in the Old Continent, as the center forward wanted, Talleres showed interest and kept 50% of his pass. He already started on the right foot: he scored his penalty and won the friendly classic against Belgrano de Córdoba.

With just 22 years, and 8 goals with The band, Obviously it’s a great reinforcement for the modern born T. Killer.

Eitan Benzaquen | 3:09 PM GMT+1 Gaston Hirschbrand | February 7, 2022 Gaston Hirschbrand | Jan 31, 2022 Arthur Du Leon | February 7, 2022

?️ Ricardo Adrián Centurion in #ESPNF90: ?️ “To the fan of #San Lorenzo I tell him we’re to go for it all. We have guys, and two captains who run the group very well.” pic.twitter.com/RHB5HSEbSj – Debate San Lorenzo (@DebateSL) February 8, 2022

The one who emerged from Racing Club became a reinforcement of San Lorenzo and excited the fans that one of his gambetas could turn them into candidates.

“I’m going to pay with my skin to the club that loved me from the beginning”, motivated Centurion at the ESPN microphones. To retrieve it, he wins matches.

For this reason, Julio César Falcioni set off the alarms and, given the need for a center forward in Colón de Santa Fe, he stayed with Ábila’s services for three years.

We all know what kind of scorer he is and, if we add the anger with which he left the Xeneize and the attack partners that he will have (Pulga Rodriguez and Facundo Farías), it could end up being the best season of his career. Get ready and score!

The most significant: Darius Benedetto. The striker left the Old Continent to wear, for the second time in his career, the colors Blue and Gold.

We remember that the Pipe He has already scored 45 goals and provided 12 assists in 76 games with this shirt. Come in, teacher, the large area of ​​La Bombonera was waiting for you.

Now, it will be time to resemble that crack at the hands of Marcelo Gallardo to lift the Copa Libertadores and -why not- join Lionel Scaloni’s squad for Qatar 2022.



Let the game begin, we want to see you Esequiel.