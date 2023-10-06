Hugo Cilo – Editora 3, drop of more than 70% in its sharesi Hugo Cilo – Editora 3, drop of more than 70% in its shares https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/queda-de-mais-de-70-em-suas-acoes/ 06/10/2023 – 13:06

Rua Samuel Klein, 83, Center of São Caetano do Sul (SP). For more than five decades, this address was the headquarters of the country’s retail trade. The discreet headquarters of the chain Casas Bahia, opposite the train station and a municipal bus terminal, housed some of the most important decisions that shaped retail since the 1950s. It was on the top floor of that building that Polish-Jewish businessman Samuel Klein (1923-2014), Together with his son Michael, he defined the strategies to consolidate the company as the absolute leader in the sector in the country. It worked. Intense advertising campaigns, credit for almost everyone who walked through the door and payment in installments over 12, 18 or 24 months transformed the company into a profit factory.

But all that was in history. In recent years, the company has been a source of poor results. Terrible. Since 2020, the company’s market value has fallen by another R$32 billion.

In three years, the scenario is even worse. Shares that were worth R$20.50 on August 1, 2020, were traded at R$0.57 on Thursday (5) — a free fall of 97.2%.

In September alone, the drop was 50%. An unprecedented crisis. Under the command of the CEO Renato Franklin (former Movida) six months ago, the company put into practice a deep restructuring plan.

Last month, it announced that will close up to 100 physical stores and lay off around 6 thousand employeesin addition to planning to reduce up to R$1 billion in its inventories, leaving less profitable products only in online sales channels.

The ongoing changes occur inside and out. The name of the group, Via, which was previously Via Varejo (since 2010, when there was a merger with Ponto, from Grupo Pão de Açúcar), is now Grupo Casas Bahia.

The trading code for the company’s shares on the stock exchange, B3, becomes BHIA3.

The company also promoted a capital increase, releasing almost 780 million new shares onto the market, which aimed to raise R$1 billion for the company’s coffers. The share offering, however, raised a much smaller amount: just over R$620 million.

The company recently had the credit rating of debt securities heavily downgraded by the risk rating agency S&Pan event that can lead to the early maturity of debts in a cascade effect, compromising part of the resources raised through the share offering and the company’s strategy as a whole.

Because of all this, the order is to resurrect part of the old business model. Even the traditional Casas Bahia slogan was revived: “Total dedication to you”.

The return to origins is an attempt to stop the financial bleeding. In the second quarter of 2023 alone, the company recorded a net loss of R$492 million, the fourth consecutive quarter of loss.

It seems, the change is an attempt to reposition the brand and rescue the prominent place it occupied in the popular imagination. When contacted by DINHEIRO, CEO Renato Franklin did not grant an interview. According to the company’s press office, the executive was traveling all week.

Analysts point out challenges

For the economist João Lucas Tonellobrokerage analyst Benndorf ResearchO The company’s challenge is to be able to make a profit and improve margins in a global scenario of inflation with high interest rates. “Few alternatives exist for the asset, other than resisting the moment by trying to increase its gross sales”he said.

Therefore, for him, shares are almost a lost cause, since to recover assets from a 90% drop, an incredible 900% appreciation is necessary. “We remain active sellers and believe in bigger problems,” he said. “And the biggest problem, in my opinion, is the credibility of the sector, which ended in the eyes of good investors. There has been a reputation that the company is unable to generate profits consistently and in the long term. In this way, it damaged the credibility of the asset, similar to what happened with IRBR3 [resseguradora] at the time of the accounting fraud.”

The poison that is killing Casas Bahia, according to Fernando Moulinpartner of Sponsorb and retail specialist, is the digital transformation. For him, the company’s current situation is quite challenging because competitors like Free market It is Amazon managed to position themselves as leaders in e-commerce.

“To make matters worse, this happens at a bad macroeconomic time. Even though interest rates tend to continue falling, we have almost 90% of Brazilians in some degree of default”he said. “The dollar remains valued at more than five reais, which makes it difficult to purchase electronics, items with greater added value, which could help the company increase its revenue with a slightly better margin”said Moulin.

One of the alternatives to recover profitability and get out of the quagmire will be, in the opinion of Gabriel Meiraretail specialist and partner at Value Investmentsreturn to operating as a bank. “The art of retail is to be a financial hub. Therefore, the return of in-house installments seems to be a way to reduce costs and increase margins”, he stated. “Casas Bahia will not go back to what it was, but it needs to find a balance.”

While CEO Renato Franklin operates the internal and external restructuring, the heir and main shareholder, Michael Klein, seeks to participate more actively in strategic decisions.

Amid the fight with his brother Saul over the inheritance of the founder of Casas Bahia, businessman Michael returned this year to his original address, in São Caetano. While helping to save Casas Bahia, the businessman will start expansion of CB Group’s logistics projectsholding company with 500 employees and businesses in the real estate sector and 11 vehicle dealerships for the brands Jaguar Land Rover, Honda, Mitsubishi, Jeep and Mercedes-Benz. Apparently, the idea is to return to the origins, but with an eye on the future.