Peronism tries to go from stupor to action in the midst of the “Vacunagate” crisis. After the initial reaction of running to the Minister of Health, Ginés González García, due to the appearance of an alternative and privileged path for “vaccinated VIPs”, the President of the Nation wanted to go on the offensive, when from Mexico he spoke of “antics” and tried to point out the opposition as the one who was driving, together with the media, the case.

But while Alberto Ángel Fernández was still in Mexico on an official visit, the ruling coalition began to organize an operation: to mobilize, having as an ideal excuse, the Legislative Assembly on March 1, when the President must speak before both chambers of the Congress.

The idea had already appeared on the networks by some social organizations that are part of the Frente de Todos and the cast of the national administration. “Everyone to Congress. An Argentina without privileges ”, reads the flyer distributed by the“ Evita Movement ”, the force that has among its ranks two secretaries of state, national deputies and provincial leaders throughout the country. The phrase “without privileges” is unusual, just when Clarín disclosed that there was a path “to the left” for leaders and government officials to easily obtain shifts to get vaccinated.

The summons is complemented with a “Force Alberto” and a background image of the President waving from the balcony of Casa Rosada.

But this call scheduled for next Monday on Avenida de Mayo and 9 de Julio will not be the only one: the structure of the ruling Frente de Todos is moving to give a show of strength, in the midst of the pandemic, but to show support for Alberto Fernández, who will speak before the Chambers, with Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner sitting to his left, as happened in March last year.

While, a meeting this Wednesday gave more political volume to the call: the Chief of Cabinet, Santiago Cafiero, had lunch with two national ministers and with four mayors of the third electoral section. On the first floor of the Casa Rosada, among fish, chicken and griddle potatoes, Cafiero was escorted by Gabriel Katopodis and Jorge Ferraresi, who in addition to being ministers, are the Peronist chiefs of San Martín and Avellaneda, respectively.

Santiago Cafiero, in his office, with the ministers Katopodis and Ferraresi, together with the mayors Cascallares, Menéndez, Descalzo and Insaurralde.

The Buenos Aires mayors Mariano Cascallares, from Almirante Brown; Gustavo Menéndez, from Merlo; Alberto Descalzo, from Ituzaingó and Martín Insaurralde, from Lomas de Zamora: the conversation was about vaccination in those populated districts. But also It was discussed how thousands of leaders, activists and affiliates will arrive from the suburbs to “bank” the national administration, next March 1, in the Plaza de los Dos Congresos. Amen from the CGT, which Héctor Daer guides, and the social organizations that have insertion in the national structure.

Therefore, although it tries to detach itself, the Government encourages the mobilization that will take place in moments of the greatest political crisis of the current management, which stains the entire pro-government fan, since among the “privileged” by vaccination are the journalist Horacio Verbitsky; the filmmaker friend of Néstor and Cristina Kirchner, Jorge “Topo” Devoto; as well as the current Treasury Attorney, Carlos Zannini, along with his wife, the latter two, described as “health personnel.”

It is not yet known what will happen in the Plaza del CongresoSince other important mobilizations had the logistical support of the Chamber of Senators or Deputies. The possibility of setting up giant screens for attendees to hear the presidential message has not been confirmed either by the upper house, led by Cristina Kirchner, nor by the lower house, led by Sergio Tomás Massa, whose Renovation Front belongs to the FdT.

One detail is the silence of the vice president during the course of this government crisis. What’s more: during the three days that Alberto Fernández was on an official tour in Mexico, Cristina stayed in Río Gallegos, Santa Cruz. And it did not sign any decree or official resolution, showing itself alien to any national administrative movement.

He also did not participate in the Senate session on Wednesday, obviously because he could not do so because he was in charge of the Executive Power, because of the President’s trip.