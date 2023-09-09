You give a tip to the catering staff if you are satisfied with the service. So it is absolutely not mandatory. In the Netherlands they will not get angry with you if you don’t tip. This may be the case in other countries. Curious in which countries you can really get into trouble if you don’t tip? Or in which countries would you offend someone if you give a little extra at the end of your meal? You can see it in the video above.
Watching = Knowing is a video series by AD Play. Play is this site’s free video platform. Do you have ten minutes to spare? Then check out one of our newsworthy video series. In addition to the explanation videos below, on Play you can also see the brand new video series with Sander Schimmelpenninck about where the assets of the Philips family have gone. You can find Play via the red navigation bar at the top or bottom of your screen. Or visit ad.nl/play.
#tip #give #Netherlands #countries
Leave a Reply