Happy rain, not so happy the familiar and traditional effects: floods, downed trees, traffic deranged, affected families, and more complications in these cases. Society and governments we have accepted those evils in exchange for the refreshment of the climate, the water for Chapala and the fountains underground and the well-being of the sky a little cleaner. Even the pandemic we forgot for a little while. Now, we should not forget to review how people live in Jalisco.

Some facts help to think about our city and our State. The Jalisco observatory How We Go (www.jaliscocomovamos.org) published its report on the crime of the first quarter of 2021 of which it is worth considering some data to evaluate the situation in Jalisco.

The number of investigation folders on intentional homicide in the State decreased. The rate was of -6.33 percent. However, in some municipalities it increased: in Tlajomulco de Zúñiga, from 48 in the same period of the previous year to 63; also in Lagos de Moreno, which registered a increased from 28 to 33. And the Metropolitan Area of ​​Guadalajara is noted, which concentrates in its municipalities most of the folders on intentional homicide.

Regarding femicide, there was no variation in the registry of folders in this crime. compared to the same quarter of the previous year. However, in six municipalities in the south of the status did increase. In the crime of wrongful death, the number of folders increased in Jalisco from 232 to 242 with a variation of 3.57 percent. And in the crime of kidnapping I decrease the number of folders with a rate of -17.26 percent in Jalisco. However, Zapopan is, again, where that crime is concentrated. From the first quarter of 2020 to 2021 it increased with a rate of 48.56 percent in the number of folders.

In the case of robbery in its different forms, the folders decreased in the first quarter of 2021. On the contrary, serious, the complaints of rape increased from 101 to 110 folders comparatively in the aforementioned quarters.

In general terms, the data can give rise to a certain optimism since there is a decrease in several crimes important to social life, although some maintain worrying increases. Now, in this second trimester we will see, without lowering our guard, if the trends are maintained or reversed.

Miguel Bazdresch Parada