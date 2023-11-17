The minister said in a statement: “The first two ships left Russian ports towards Somalia and Burkina Faso. We expect them to arrive there between the end of November and the beginning of December.”

Russian news agencies quoted him as saying during a forum that each ship carries 25,000 tons of grain.

Russian President Vladimir Putin pledged in July to send 200,000 tons of free grain to six African countries.

The pledge came shortly after Moscow withdrew from a United Nations-sponsored agreement that guaranteed the safe passage of Ukraine’s agricultural exports from its southern ports overlooking the Black Sea.

Moscow has repeatedly opposed the initiative, pointing out without providing evidence that most of Ukraine’s exports are not destined for the world’s poorest countries.

Russia and Ukraine are among the largest producing and exporting countries of agricultural products.

The Russian military operation in Ukraine raised fears of a shortage in global food supplies and led to higher prices, especially for grains.

Patrushev confirmed that other shipments intended for the Central African Republic, Eritrea, Mali and Zimbabwe will be sent before the end of the year.

Putin has focused his diplomatic activity on Africa since the outbreak of war in Ukraine in February 2022.

Earlier this year, he hosted a high-level summit of African leaders in St. Petersburg that included exhibitions by Russian arms producers and the state nuclear energy company.