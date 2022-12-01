To the Soumahoro only the crumbs: where did the rest go?

Before starting, we need to make some due assumptions. There The story of Soumahoro and his family’s cooperatives is very complex and every day, one might say every hour, new facts emerge which sometimes confirm and sometimes deny the previous ones. And we must also premise that justice is taking its course and that, in the present state of affairs, the only judicial facts ascertained are that only the deputy’s mother-in-law Marie Terese Mukamitsindo is under investigation by the Latina prosecutor’s office for embezzlement of public funds, false invoices and aggravated fraud.

It must also be said that the lady has recognized by signing a report at the Labor Inspectorate of Latina, two years of unpaid wages for an employee. Another relevant fact is the forced liquidation of Karibu and the dissolution of the Aid Consortium, due to “irregularities that cannot be remedied”. The decision came from the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso, in a parliamentary question time, after the checks by the inspectors of the ministry itself. From now on, however, we will advance some political and other journalistic considerations, keeping the camps well separated.

In recent days, interesting details have emerged on the fact that in the 2004 the Karibu cooperative entrusted to the Local Pd the special prosecutor to present the budget. In this regard, the former president of the Lazio Region, Francesco Storace, thus commented to Affaritaliani.it: “The theme is always the same, I do what I want. What I want. How many tenders have been made for the assignment money?And how many of these have never been asked for a report? It is clear that in Italy there is a reception system. The State, or local authorities, help those who help migrants, but who carries out the checks? Are they being done on these public funds? It does not seem to me that in the case of Soumahoro and his family these checks have been carried out. It is a system that seems to be in vogue everywhere, at all levels, where the Democratic Party rules. Clearly every responsibility must then be seen with the cards in hand, but it is no coincidence that not a single word has come from Zingaretti and Gualtieri – therefore the Lazio Region and the Municipality of Rome. Everyone shut up. Why doesn’t a contribution of truth and clarity come from the President of the Region and the Mayor?”.

