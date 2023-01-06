Insulting is the resource of those who are not right. Florestan.

The failed capture of Ovidio Guzmán, on October 17, 2019 in culiacanput the spotlight on this son of a El Chapo Guzman. Since then, it became an obsession for the SEDENA and for the government of USA one of the most wanted, requested in extradition, for which he was arrested then.

But yesterday morning, on the eve of the arrival of the president Joe Biden to Mexico, on Monday, to participate in the summit of North America, Elite elements of the Joaquin Army activated the ultra-secret operation, which they had been carrying out for some time, to capture him in the town of La Higuera, Jesús María syndicate, north of Culiacánwhich, as in October 2019, triggered a violent response from his hitmen who took the capital of sinaloa to long hours of terror, with shootings, fires, blockades, burning vehicles and scenes of war caused by the capture of this drug trafficker.

The organized crime offensive came to shoot a plane, a Boeing 737, of the FAM upon landing in the Culiacan airport. By that time, the military already had the detainee in a security zone to transfer him to the Mexico City and the Prosecutor’s Office, in Reforma Norte.

It is worth highlighting the arrest, at the request of the government of USA, of Ovid Guzman, but also the reiteration of the response capacity of his criminal group, which if we relate it to that of the gang that on Sunday in Juarez City assaulted prison number 2 to rescue, as he did, one of his bosses, leaving 17 dead in the operation and not a single detainee, we confirm the serious scope of organized crime that has become the main danger for the Mexican State, which we are all.

remnants

1. REPORT.- In the Palace security meeting, the secretary Luis Cresencio Sandoval presented to the president a report with the results and progress of the operation, confirming the capture of Ovid Guzman. But when they asked him in the morning, he only said that the violence had been caused by an operation and that they would report it during the day, and the general secretary did so;

2 MORE.- In Chihuahua, federal and state elements arrested the netfor whom the band of the Mexicles assaulted prison number 2 of Ciudad Juárez, what left a balance of 17 deaths and 30 prisoners escaped. This capture was followed, once again, by the violent reaction of criminals with shootings, blockades and confrontations with the police; Y

3. MEANWHILE.- Marcelo Ebrard revealed yesterday that Joe Biden agreed to the calls López Obrador and Air Force One will land on Monday at the Felipe Angeles. and confirmed that He agreed to receive 30,000 Venezuelan, Haitian, Cuban and Nicaraguan migrants a month in exchange for a humanitarian visa.

