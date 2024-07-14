They are counted The hours are running out for Colombia to play the final of the 48th edition of the Copa América against Argentina this Sunday, July 14 in Miami (Florida) at the Hard Rock Stadium.

It is already felt the atmosphere in the United States and in Colombia to experience the celebration of football and the fans and historical figures of the National Team They have put on the shirt to encourage the tricolor.

Tino and ‘The Rhythm That Unites Us’

Ryan Castro has He became the sensational artist of the 2024 Copa América, after releasing the single ‘El Ritmo que nos Une’, a song dedicated to the Colombian National Team and which has become the anthem of this competition. for Colombians.

In this song, which has more than one singing and dancing, Luis Díaz and Juan Fernando Quintero joined in and performed the song together with the singer from Antioquia.

That’s why Tino Asprilla, the historic striker of the National Team, joined this football fever and with this anthem he is already encouraging the Tricolor in the run-up to the match against the Albiceleste.

Asprilla wroteor on his X account: “May the rhythm that unites us be a dance that translates into goals, I put on this shirt to face Argentina, “He has the magic we need today to become champions.”

May the rhythm that unites us be a dance that translates into goals. I wore this shirt to face Argentina, it has magic like the one we need today to become champions. pic.twitter.com/heEbtVHQbN — Faustino Asprilla (@TinoasprillaH) July 14, 2024

Fans Colombians made Miami vibrate, since Saturday night, where the illusion of being champions shines more than ever. Fellow countrymen took over a good part of the streets of that city to show his support for the team led by Néstor Lorenzo.

In pictures Posted on social media, a yellow spot is seen singing Colombian songs, such as ‘Mi pueblo natal’, by Grupo Niche. There was also room for fireworks and shouts of support for the national team.