Today Brazilians and South Koreans were going to face each other in the first qualifying round of this 2022 World Cup held in Qatar. Brazil was going to go into this match as a clear favorite to win these round of 16, and no wonder, as they have one of the most unbalanced squads in the entire tournament.
And the equality on the scoreboard did not last long, when in the 7th minute of the game, Vinicius JR, after Raphinha gave him the ball, was going to open the can of the match, putting the score one to zero in favor of the Brazilian team. Shortly after the difference in the light was going to increase after Richarlison suffered a violation inside the South Korean area. Neymar was going to be in charge of kicking the penalty, thus scoring after his return due to the injury suffered in the group stage.
The man who was going to cause that penalty, Richarlison, was going to be in charge of scoring the third for the Brazilian team thanks to the assistance of Thiago SIlva. Later it was going to be Vinicius, the author of the first goal, who was going to be in charge of assisting Paquetá this time to score the fourth goal. In this way it was going to reach the first half of the game.
Returning from the break, Heung-Min Son was going to try to close the gap but would run into an Alisson who, although it is true that he had little work, was remarkable in all the performances in which he had to participate to try to avoid the goals of the South Koreans . In the 63rd minute of the game, Dani Alves was going to enter the field of play, thus becoming the second Brazilian to play more games with the Canairinha team.
In the 75th minute Seung-Ho Paik was going to score a left-footed shot in which Alisson was not going to be able to do much, in this way the South Koreans were going to close the gap, but it was of little use because the game ended four to one. favor of the Brazilians.
The Brazilians will face the Croats in the quarterfinals of the 2022 World Cup.
