Shakira is, perhaps, one of the most recognized artists worldwide. Her songs have served millions of followers throughout the world to heal painful ‘tusas’, to make the most idyllic love blossom and, recently, to rebuke, in the most creative way, political opponents in full session of Congress.

Everything seems to indicate that the singer, who has recently found herself in the eye of the hurricane due to her separation from Barcelona defender Gerard Piqué, is not only a respected reference in the artistic field, but now also on a political level.

That show of opposition and officialdom looks good on them at the same time

If there is still any doubt about it, let the Paraguayan deputies who were reprimanded harshly, severely and with a touch of creativity, by Kathya Mabel Gonzáleza colleague, lawyer and teacher who, ‘without mincing words’, rebuked them to the rhythm of the world hit, ‘Te Felicito’, performed by the artist from Barranquilla in collaboration with Puerto Rican reggaeton player Rauw Alejandro.

“I congratulate you, how well you act. Of that I have no doubt, with your role continues”, the Paraguayan deputy began singing while moving her arms as in the iconic choreography that accompanies the video clip of the song. And she added: “That show of opposition and ruling party at the same time suits them.”

Deputy from Paraguay

He addresses his opponents with “I congratulate you” with everything and movements

Deputy from Paraguay

He addresses his opponents with "I congratulate you" with everything and movements

The video, of course, was broadcast on social networks and generated the most diverse reactions. “When I thought that the rarest interventions were seen in Colombia, Paraguay arrives and tightens the competition”, “When Shakira’s fans occupy important positions”, “Mixed feelings: embarrassment and jocularity for my country at the same time” and “Shakira is an icon, even in politics”, were just some of the comments that came after the clip went viral.

‘Congratulations’ is, today, one of the anthems of people who face betrayals, disappointments and love breakups. With over 387 million views on YouTube, it has topped the Latin Pop Airplay and Latin Rhythm Airplay charts, as well as peaking at number 10 on Hot Latin Songs.

As of June 2022, the video clip had a large increase in views. The reason? The rumors of a possible infidelity on the part of his ex-partner Gerard Piqué that, among other things, could cause their relationship of more than a decade to come to an end.

“I warn you, I announce to you, that today I give up your dirty business”



Although unusual and, for some, uncommon, this is not the first time that a Shakira song has taken the political stage. Just a few months ago the Spanish jurist, politician and activist Alejandra Jacinto starred in, perhaps, one of the most iconic speeches of recent times during a session of the Madrid Assembly.

As González did, the deputy spokesperson for United We Can – a political space and a Spanish electoral coalition of political parties – Alejandra Jacinto lashed out at the president of the Community of Madrid Isabel Díaz Ayuso. Among other things, she accused her of embezzling funds.

“Do you understand now, Mrs. Ayuso? Use well. Embezzle bad. And as long as you continue to do so, I tell you the same thing that Shakira will be saying these days to Piqué, that the same thing has happened to you, that you have been caught”, Jacinto told Díaz Ayuso to then paraphrase a stanza of a well-known Shakira song: “I am warning you, I am announcing you, that today I am denouncing your dirty business.”

