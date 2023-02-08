Of Queen’s triumphant anthem We are the champions to the contagious positivity of It’s a beautiful day of Michael Bublé, going through Treat people with kindness by Harry Styles, one of the winners of the last Grammys, held last week. If there is something that defines the playlist for the celebration of the coronation of Charles III of England —which will take place on May 6— it is eclecticism, although only in terms of styles. Of the 27 authors and groups included, only three—Grace Jones, Boney M, and Bublé—are not British. But without a doubt the highlight is the absence of the singer Elton John, knighted by Queen Elizabeth II and close friend of Diana of Wales, protagonist of one of the most emotional moments of the princess’s funeral when she played the piano candle in the wind.

Initially the list in question had 28 songs, but one by rapper Dizzee Rascal, convicted last year of assaulting his ex-partner, quickly disappeared. “A track featuring Dizzee Rascal was mistakenly included, and as soon as it was identified, it was removed,” said a spokeswoman for the Department of Culture, Media and Sport, the institution in charge of making the selection. According to a spokesperson quoted by the British chain, the choice has been made with the intention of “celebrating British and Commonwealth artists before the next coronation.” However, of the 56 members that make up the Commonwealth of Nations, there are only musical representatives from three states.

More information

The selection, about two hours long, has been published in the new website dedicated to the event, whose launch took place on February 6. A not coincidental date: in 1952, that same day, Elizabeth II was proclaimed monarch after the death of her father. On the page you can find some details of what her coronation will be like. On Saturday, May 6, the main act will take place in Westminster Abbey, while on Sunday, May 7, there will be a concert at Windsor Castle that will feature “a world-class orchestra that will interpret the favorite musical themes of some of the most important artists in the world ”, as specified a few weeks ago in a real statement. Also that Sunday will be the so-called Great Coronation Luncheon, in which all the residents and communities of the country are invited “to share food and fun.” On Monday May 8, which has been declared a national holiday, the day of La Gran Ayuda or The Big Help Outin which people are encouraged to participate in volunteer programs.

The new website also offers the possibility of actively participating in the planned celebrations and initiatives. Users can, for example, download activities for children and some recipes such as a rack of lamb made by the Chinese-American chef -with a program on the BBC- Ken Hom and a “coronation eggplant”. It is not the first time that a coronation of a member of the English royal family has a recipe made on purpose for the date. On the occasion of the coronation of Elizabeth II in 1953, the so-called “coronation chicken” was created, a dish made from poached chicken and served cold with a sauce made from onion, wine, curry and tomato, among other ingredients. , which has become one of the classic British dishes.