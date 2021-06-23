It cost more than expected, but the Spanish team has ended up certifying his pass to the eighth of the end of this Eurocup. He has done it after achieving a great win against Slovakia (5-0) that can fill you with confidence in the face of next round of the tournament. A round where you will face the Croatia from Modric.
In the end ours they walked before the Central Europeans, but the beginning It was not easy at all. The VAR was once again helping and urged the referee to whistle a clamorous penalty on Koke. However, Morata (yes, Morata again) ran into Dubravka. It is the fifth in a row that our selection fails, something unprecedented. The ghosts appeared again.
But today there was a different name in the XI that made the difference: Sergio Busquets. Spain played what Barcelona said. Luck is finally allied with the Red in front of goal, and Dubravka patted her inside after a Sarabia’s shot to the crossbar. It was another of the proper names of the afternoon, Pablo Sarabia. Made the most of the ownership given by Luis Enrique,
From then on, as Luis Enrique had announced in the previous one, “The champagne was uncorked.” The goals fell like hotcakes, on a day in which the Red dominated again. Laporte, Sarabia, Ferran and another own goal to 5-0. final. The most exciting thing was to see if Poland traced to Sweden. Lewandowski made a double to come back from 2-0, but a Claesson’s goal on the last play certified group leadership for the Nordics (3-2)
With goal problems, lack of play and criticism along the way, the selection at the end goes to the round of 16 as one of the highest scorers of the tournament. Now, after all the suffering, it is time to get excited about them again.
