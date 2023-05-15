Culiacan, Sinaloa. After 439 artistic and cultural activities throughout the state of Sinaloa, the XXVII University Festival of Culture of the UAS came to an end with a concert by the Banda El Recodo and with an exclusive repertoire for this closing.

Before new generations

At a press conference prior to the concert, Lizarraga Poncholeader of the bendpointed out that talking about the Autonomous University of Sinaloa It is synonymous with pride, since the institution has not only contributed to the state, but also to the country, since characters who have contributed to history have emerged from Casa Rosalina.

Currently, with the disk Made in Mexico… magicalthe call Mother of All Bands celebrates 85 years. Poncho He says that this is a project where they give recognition to all those artists who in the last century had the opportunity to share their talent, their songs and that thanks to them Mexican music can be heard and sung. “We pay tribute to Mrs. Lucha Villa, Chayito Valdés, Chabela Vargas, Lola Beltrán, Don Antonio Aguilar, Vicente Fernández, Joan Sebastian, Juan Gabriel, Marco Antonio Solís and Los Tigres del Norte,” said the musician about the repertoire.

Fireworks and ‘El Sinaloense’ were heard to open the concert. Photo: Noé Mascareno

With the recording of a representative song from each one of them, they seek to tell the new generations of young people what is the root of our music, “that they obviously know where everything comes from, because we are of the way of thinking that if you don’t know where you come from, you don’t know where you’re going, so in order to accept current music it’s important to know the roots of our music,” he said. Lizarraga Poncho.

Ricardo Yocupicio infected the public with his energy. Photo: Noé Mascareno

He also said that 85 years of trajectory of the bend They say it’s easy, but managing to stay has been thanks to respect for their music and the public. “Our music and the public have always been the most important thing. Our songs are obviously focused on being able to give you a beautiful message. It’s not that we only talk about love, we also talk about heartbreak, partying, a bit of everything, but always With respect”.

memorable hits

At 7:45 p.m., with a spectacular display of lights and fireworks, the vocalists Ricardo Yocupucio and Geovanni Mondragontogether with the other members, went on stage interpreting the sinaloense and in a way linked to the form of a potpourri they continued with I don’t know how to crack, Want you to know, my taste is and two bottles of mezcal.

The party was not long in coming with moving the hipfollowed by heavily chanted hits like penalty after penalty, I know that you will remember, I miss you more and more and here between us.

As promised, the set list was a journey through his entire career and songs such as the great pachanga, a potpourri that included How could you, I would have been like you, Consequence of my actions and Then, what are we.

Geovanni Mondragón made some of El Recodo’s hits his own. Photo: Noe Mascareno.

the new dance, peeled shrimp, Let’s go party set the track on fire, while I fell in love with you And you arrived, End up killing me, Tell me you Love Me, Leaves, The best of my life, Forever and many more completed the concert that lasted until 10:15 p.m.