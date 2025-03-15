There is nothing standing in Dovgenske: all houses are in ruins and all cars are a rust knead. It is about 20 kilometers south of Izium, and although since autumn of 2022 it is a relatively safe place, nobody has returned … Because there is nothing here. The town is after, Oleksiy stops the van next to the road next to a part of the forest with the blackened earth and the trunks of the black and weeding trees. As the people, this part of the forest has not revived either. “Here we find twenty -one dead,” says Oleksiy. In one of the rear doors of the van puts platsdarm and in the other, «Search for dead».

Platsdarm is an organization founded by Oleksiy Yukov. Its members seek corpses of Ukrainian and Russian soldiers dead in combat so that their families can bury them. Oleksiy today is accompanied by Artur, also Volunteer of Platsdarm. Although it is a civil organization, they wear camouflage clothes.

They take a path on foot; A kilometer below, they leave the road and enter the forest to cross the boundary between the Donetsk and Járkov regions. They were before there, first firing the terrain and then looking for corpses. Today one of those they found comes to take.

Oleksiy stops and points to the ground: nothing is seen. Then remove the leaf litter and appear A tibia and a fibula They leave a boot. He says he is from a Russian soldier, because of the uniform, but it is not entirely safe because, if the case, a Ukrainian soldier who was isolated could put on the uniform of a dead Russian soldier to go unnoticed.

Then you will find a belt of the belt of the Red Armyoxidized, with the sickle and the hammer. If the DNA samples do not coincide with those of any Ukrainian soldier, then it will have to be Russian, and look at the Russian authorities to exchange these bone remains for those of some Ukrainian soldier.

Oleksiy and Artur are looking for bone remains between the earth and the leaf litter



“Every human being hurts that has died in this shit war,” says Yukov. “They also had families and wanted to return home, but they have died away from their country and stay here forever if it weren’t for us.” Something further they also have located The bodies of three Ukrainian soldiersand they will come for them later. “The Russians have forgotten that 85 years ago we were together in the same trench fighting the Nazis,” says Yukov, “and now their grandchildren come here to kill us because we are Ukrainian, because we speak Ukrainian.”

Oleksiy and Artur nail their knees on the ground and remove the leaves and earth. Soon they find the other warm attached to the other boot, already two meters, the other fibula. The bones They are somewhat scattered and also some are crumbled or calcined. Yukov says that perhaps a mine killed him while he was reversing and the ammunition he was carrying in the vest burned. Sometimes the parts find much more scattered, if an animal eats the meat, and the search in these cases can be extended up to a week.

But these are minor problems compared to the risks facing Platsdarm volunteers. Any battlefield, even if the front has moved away, is a potentially undermined land. In addition, Oleksiy and his companions are often going to look for the dead To active fronts: “If you don’t recover a fast body, then it can be too late,” says Yukov. He says it because fire and bombs could leave nothing, or because that piece of land could be won by the Russians. Is it worth risking life for a dead? «They fought to protect us and died. They didn’t want to die either.

Artur and Oleksiy carry the mortal remains of the soldier



The more we upload the bones, they are less whole. The femures yet, but the pelvis is very fragmented

Artur documents everything with the mobile by making short planes of what they find, and then places some markers on the floor where there is something. They have extended a white canvas on the ground and there Oleksiy is placing the bones in orderly, such as a puzzle that is missing some piece. Artur approaches the first boot with the tibia and fibula skeleton. The more we climb, the bones are less whole. The femures yet, but the pelvis is very fragmented. The vertebrae, of the thoracic up, are blackened and partially consumed by the fire; Also the arms, especially the right. The skull is shattered: it is a cluster of small black pieces.

Once the skeleton is reconstructed, they are once again on the ground to make a more careful search for fragments so small that they can barely separate from the earth. And in the end, Artur puts everything in a Black bag Large (bones, buckle, cantimplora, helmet …) and closes the zipper. Oleksiy leaves the ammunition and plates of the bulletproof vest next to a tree, and marks the tree with a white and red ribbon.

They undo the road to the van, now carrying the bag with The soldier’s remains. “When we pick them up from the front it is much worse,” says Yukov, “because you have to do more kilometers and with the vest on. And we cannot take them in the bag because the plastic makes reflexes, so we take the dead in his arms ». They also weigh more because they are not just bones, but this does not say.