07/12/2023 – 21:32

Former president confirmed meeting with senator, but said he was unaware of the idea of ​​supporters to keep him in power – despite the print found on his cell phone. It is the fourth time that he testifies to the authorities. and former ally Marcos do Val (Podemos-ES).

The senator went public at the beginning of the year to report a meeting he would have had with former deputy Daniel Silveira (PTB-RJ) and the then president to discuss an idea: recording a conversation with the minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) Alexandre de Moraes to try to incriminate him and annul the vote that crowned Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) winner.

Bolsonaro confirmed that he met with the duo on December 8 of last year, at the Palácio da Alvorada, but denied having participated in the plan.

“Nothing happened that day, not least because I had no connection with Mr. Marcos do Val. As far as I remember, I never had a meeting with him, I never received him in an audience, except perhaps in a photograph, which is very common among us”, he told journalists on leaving the PF.

“Nothing was dealt with, there was no plan,” insisted Bolsonaro, insinuating that the hearings would be an attempt to embarrass him. “Why would I articulate anything with the senator?”

Questioned about the content of the meeting, he also said that it would have been to deal with the affiliation of senators to the PL, and that the name of Minister Moraes would not even have been mentioned.

However, according to the column by Mônica Bergamo, from Folha de S.Paulo, Do Val would have sent a message to Moraes after the meeting in which he incriminated Silveira and spared Bolsonaro. The content of that conversation with the minister was later printed by Do Val and forwarded to Bolsonaro, who would have reacted with a laconic: “A crazy thing”.

Also according to the newspaper, the president would have said in a statement to the PF that he had heard from Silveira that Senator Do Val “would have something to mess with the Republic”.

Marcos do Val under investigation

Do Val is being investigated on suspicion of false testimony after giving different versions of the alleged coup articulated by Silveira with the connivance of then-president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), and also on suspicion of obstructing investigations into January 8.

First, the senator claimed that Bolsonaro tried to coerce him into a coup to stay in power despite the election of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Then, to journalists, he mitigated the accusation by saying that the former president would have only heard the conversation.

Bolsonaro: fourth testimony to the PF and ineligibility

So far, the former president has testified about anti-democratic acts, about Saudi Arabia’s jewelry and about suspected fraud in vaccination certificates against covid-19. He was recently declared ineligible for eight years for promoting attacks on the Brazilian electoral system during a meeting with foreign ambassadors.

