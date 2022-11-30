China is entering with remarkable force into the field of space and its exploratory missions. In this picture, we see a worker in the Chinese space program standing in front of the site prepared for the launch of the “Long March” rocket, at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, where another expedition has recently launched, representing a milestone in the development of the rapidly advancing Chinese space program, towards The constantly inhabited Chinese “Tianjong” station is similar to the International Space Station, which operates as a laboratory for scientific research in the fields of physics, biology, meteorology, and others. (Photo courtesy of The New York Times)



