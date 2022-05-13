Yesterday, the UAE and the world bid farewell to the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who passed away after a journey full of giving and national work, leaving clear imprints of great achievements that confirm that civilizations are built only by the hands of great men.

“May God rest his soul” possessed a rich historical experience and a wide experience that he gained from living and closely accompanying the founder of the state during the various stages of the national work. He imbibed from him wisdom in carrying out the responsibilities of governance with a solid will, and he did not lose sight of him, even for a moment, the immortal saying of the founder: “Real wealth is not in material capabilities, but rather in the men who shape the future of their nation.”

With Sheikh Khalifa, the Emirates moved to a new stage, whose title was empowerment, during which the foundations of the state were established, and the edifices of achievements rose to reach its political, economic and social goals, until our country reached space during his reign, and became synonymous with progress and renaissance, and a title for giving.

Sheikh Khalifa was great in his patriotism, great in his humanity, great in his giving, wise in his stances, great in his accomplishments.. he dedicated his life to building and progressing the homeland and providing a decent life for citizens and all residents on his land, until we became what we are today.

With “Bosultan”, the Emiratis proved that they are an ambitious people led by a conscious leadership capable of civilizing influence, in terms of building bridges, maximizing common denominators, and joint work with friends and brothers, to ensure future decades of global and regional stability.

The imprints of our dear deceased will remain in all the details of our lives, and generations will tell of his history of benevolence, generosity, humanity, tolerance, and deep belief in human beings, whatever their belief, gender or color. Because great people don’t die, and loved ones don’t leave..

May God have mercy on Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed… that great heart that was overflowing with love and humility, the light that was shining on the forehead of the nation, and the stoic mind that filled the world with giving, love and humanity… and to the eternal paradise.