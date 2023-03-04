In the last few hours, the news of the supposed interest of teams from the Old Continent in the Mexican player has gained strength. Erik Lira.
The midfielder of Blue Cross It has begun to draw attention to the other side of the pond, to be more specific in Serie A in Italy.
According to information from the Italian journalist Ekrem Konurthe clubs that would have already raised their hands to take over the services of the national footballer are the Fiorentina and the udineseso he shared it through his social networks.
“Fiorentina and Udinese plan to make an opening offer for Cruz Azul’s 22-year-old Mexican player, Érik Lira.”posted on his Twitter account.
Although it is true that there is still nothing official about the 22-year-old midfielder, these European clubs would not hesitate to throw the house out the window to sign him in the next leg market.
Erik Lira is a starter in the Cruz Azul team where so far he has played 710 minutes. According to the Transfermarkt portal, the value of his letter is 3.50 million dollars and he has a contract with the cement companies until 2025, so if the teams want it they must pay the contract termination clause.
If it happens, Lira would join the list of Mexicans who are trying their luck in Europe. Such is the case of Johan Vásquez (Cremonese), Hirving Lozano (Napoli) and Guillermo Ochoa (Salernitana).
