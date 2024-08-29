Publisher Serenity Forge has announced narrative adventure To the Moon launches on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S . For those who don’t know it, it is the masterpiece of Freebird Games, which has had so much success on other platforms, leading to the creation of a real series. Unfortunately, the new versions of the game do not yet have a release date, but our advice is to prepare the handkerchiefs because your tear duct will be put to the test.

Luckily there’s also a nice trailerwhich you can watch immediately:

To understand the success of the game, you just need to know that on Steam it has received almost 60,000 reviews from users, of which 96% are positive. Not many games can boast similar results.

To the Moon tells the story of Doctor Rosalene and Doctor Watts, who do a very particular job: they give their patients the chance to relive their lives from the beginning… but only in their minds. Because the operation is irreversible, this new life will be the last thing the patients will remember before they take their last breath. For this reason, the operation is only performed on people who are on their deathbeds to allow them to fulfill what they have always dreamed of and never achieved. Will they be able to understand the dream of Johnny, their patient in To the Moon, and understand why he chose it?

Finally, we would like to point out that To the Moon is also available on other platforms: Nintendo Switch, iOS systems, Android systems, and Steam. It was originally launched in 2011.