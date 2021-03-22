While a mobile device such as a iPhone It can be used to consult, socialize and even play, it is also a gateway to a lot of adult content, including pornography.

Now, so that this does not happen, a law has just been proposed in Utah, U.S in which phone manufacturers are asked, such as the iPhone that they put filters on the equipment so that minors do not have access to porn.

The law proposes that smartphones, in this case a iPhone or an Android, have by default a password that is given to buyers to deactivate content filters that may cause some kind of harm to minors.

If the governor of Utah sign this law, all phones sold in this place of U.S they would have a kind of built-in padlock. In this way, minors would be prevented from having access to such content that is counterproductive to them, such as porn.

We also recommend: Cyberpunk: Mom walked in while gamer was customizing genitalia and thought it was porn

The iPhone and Android have parental control, but it is not a very friendly system to say

Let’s go in parts, smartphones already come with a parental control system, only this must be activated by the user for it to take effect. With this new law, phones would already have a predetermined lock. That way, if a child has access to a iPhone, you will not be able to view adult content.

According to the Information available, Utah passed a resolution in 2016 declaring pornography a ‘public health hazard’ and 2020 passed a law requiring sites like Pornhub add warning labels within the state. In all, more than a dozen states have passed language declaring a pornography health crisis.

It is worth noting that, if Utah manages to implement this bill, many other states in the American Union and senators will propagate it. In this way, manufacturers of phones such as an iPhone or Android will have to provide the necessary tools to do their part and prevent pornography from reaching minors.

Source



