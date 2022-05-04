Mexico. Galilea Montijo from Jalisco recreated Anitta’s dance in the second broadcast of Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy and fell to the ground, is shared on various news portals.

Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy has already started, the reality show of the Hoy program, where several celebrities meet to show their best dance steps, and this time Galilea, the driver, “had to take a wrong step.”

In the recent broadcast of said reality show, it can be seen that Mane de la Parra invites Galilea Montijo to dance with him, and together they recreate the iconic dance of Envolver’s song, which moved many, and even more the effort that Gali put into his stake.

Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy began last Monday on the Hoy program, which is broadcast on Televisa channel 2, and among the surprises Toñita has been seen dancing with the singer Chao.

Marie Claire and Alex Durán have shown the connection that has occurred between them on stage and is emerging as one of the favorite couples of the event, since they achieved ratings of 9, 8 and 5, and they were excited.

Manelyk, a former member of Acapulco Shore, and the Mexican actor Carlos Spitzer, originally from Culiacán, have also attracted attention since they have gotten along quite well on stage. however, some did not like his intervention.

Despite the fact that Andrea Legarreta and Latin Lover gave them good grades, Emma Pulido, the iron judge, criticized the performance of Manely and Carlos: “I don’t believe anything they are doing, like they are doing the cliché of what It’s urban.”

Ariel López Padilla, artistic director of Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy, he said annoyed by the lack of commitment on the part of Carlos Spitzer: “This is a message for all the contestants, you can have talent if you don’t have discipline, that talent goes away. You were late, Carlos, you both know your strengths and your weaknesses, really everything is lost without discipline,” said López Padilla.