Within the metropolis of Novocherkassk, to have fun the 450th anniversary of the service of the Don Cossacks to Russia, a banner with the picture of the Wehrmacht Cossacks was positioned on the facade of the Arbat buying heart. Earlier, Russian President Putin was caught utilizing a phrase that’s mistakenly attributed to Hitler.

Head of Novocherkass Yuri Lysenko instructed the publication “Climb”That the picture was not authorised by the administration.

“The group independently turned to the designer, who developed a structure based mostly on Dmitry Zgonnik’s illustration “Don Cossacks within the Balkans, 1944”. Within the unique, the portray depicts two Cossacks, on whose caps you possibly can see cockades with eagles, swastikas, crimson circles and wreaths of oak leaves, nevertheless, there have been no insignia on the characters’ uniforms on the mannequin. Although the structure was not authorised by town administration, the administration of the buying heart determined to make and place a banner on one aspect of the constructing. As quickly as the data reached the administration, the banner was instantly dismantled; in whole, he held on the facade for no quite a lot of hours“, – mentioned Lysenko.

Based on the supervisor of the buying heart Gennady Verenich, the poster with the Wehrmacht Cossacks is a “gross mistake” made “because of the inexperience of the designer”.

Throughout World Warfare II, the first Cossack Division was a part of the Wehrmacht and the SS. She brutally suppressed the nationwide liberation motion in Yugoslavia.

Earlier it was reported that in Russia they managed to confuse veterans with veterinarians.

222

Learn us on Telegram channel, Facebook

and Twitter