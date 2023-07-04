elements of the Criminal Investigation Ministerial Agency (AMIC) executed an arrest warrant against a municipal police officer of Nogales, Sonora, considered likely responsible for the crime of aggravated equated violation.

The State Attorney General’s Office (FGJE) reported that the active policeman identified as Alexander “N” was put to disposition of a judgewho formulated the accusation against him, imposed the precautionary measure of preventive detention officious

It also established that the resolution for determine process binding It will be next July 6.

The agents of the AMIC they captured the active officer of Nogales Municipal Public Security, based on a judicial order granted by the Judge, due to events that occurred on June 23.

The victim, female identity reserve, denounced having been the victim of acts that the law considers as equated violation aggravated, while he was retained in one of the operational bases of the municipal corporation.