Let’s talk about Athletics. We were, and still are, that boy playing in the schoolyard with three classmates. It is our turn at this beautiful time in our beautiful history to look at the wall and shout “one, two, three, to the English hideout” to immediately turn around and discover if our companions have moved. Months ago we played English hide and seek with the three of them, and we saw them very far away when we turned around without being able to see when they were advancing. But they advanced. Months later we look at the wall, we shout “one, two, three, to the English hideout”, we turn on our feet and we see with amazement that they are already there, they are on our heels. Luckily last Sunday we saw the Madrid move and had to go back a step, blessed step, but just a step …

Now it’s time to continue playing English hide and seek and try to see each movement of our three pursuers to try to make them take a little step back, even if it’s just a little step.. The best way for them not to get to where we are is not to fail us, but they are so close …

Koke and Marcos Llorente celebrate a goal against Eibar.

I admire and believe that Simeone which he says puts what’s going on at the head of the championship right now. I congratulate you, Diego, because what makes you sick also makes me nervous, but on my nerves. What is clear is that in this year in which Madrid is regular, the Barçahe rubbed his hands … and this year when Barça is also regular, Madrid rubbed his hands. And that role does get me. The role of the guest that no one expects and appears in the middle of the party to give joy to your body, Casemiro. OR Ter Stegen.

So we will keep playing English hide and seek until this is over. And speaking of something else, I don’t like how little I know about that famous European super league. It sounds like what we athletics have always hated. He sounds like an elite, and a rich kid who only plays with his equals. We are not and have never been like this. And I hope we never are.