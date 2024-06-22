So far this year, around 100 personnel transport trucks have been sent to municipal pens due to accidents and violations of the Road and Traffic Regulations of the Municipality of Juárez.

César Alberto Tapia Martínez, general coordinator of Road Safety, pointed out yesterday morning that despite these assurances due to the irresponsibility of the carriers, motorists must also drive with the necessary care to avoid an incident or tragedy.

Yesterday, this medium published that so far in 2024 there have been a total of 226 accidents with public transport drivers and staff involved. In response to the media, Tapia Martínez assured that around 170 were the responsibility of the transporters.

The rest, however, are caused by motorists who confront trucks superior in size and weight on the streets of Juárez.

“Individuals have also been responsible. The responsibility of whoever is driving is to take the necessary care to avoid an incident or tragedy,” said the local official.

Given the incidents that have occurred with passenger transporters, Tapia Martínez assured that they will continue with free training for drivers, at the request of their contracting companies.

“Regardless of the fact that it is not (the responsibility) of the municipal government, they are still vehicles that circulate through our town,” he added.

They continue vs bullies on bridges

Tapia Martínez added that along with the training and the daily work they do on the city’s cruise ships to speed up traffic and raise awareness for more responsible driving, the operations on international bridges to remove those who irresponsibly get into The line to cross into El Paso, Texas, continues.

Although on this occasion he did not offer a figure, he did highlight that the “bullies” are mostly people in cars with Texas plates, who are usually removed from the lines or even fined for their reluctance to go to the end of the line. (Diego Villa / El Diario)

