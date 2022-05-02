The consternation office, taking the baby to the MOT or ‘we have to go back to the baby stasi’: the image of the child health center is not always positive. Yet we go en masse: only 5 percent of all Dutch parents skip the visits. Pediatrician Caroline Schouten: “Don’t forget that you come here for yourself and your child, not to check boxes for our administration.”

“Hey, aren’t you that doctor at the health clinic?” heard youth doctor Caroline Schouten behind him recently. A mother recognized her from a visit to the health center with baby, who is now 10 years old. ,,She spoke to me and told me that ten years ago I had said something nice about her child; that she was doing well or growing well. I thought that was incredible, such a small thing that she still knew ten years later. The impact of what is said to you in those first months as a parent is enormous.”

The term ‘consultatiebureau’ has something old-fashioned and not a very positive image, says Schouten, youth doctor GGDHM in Leiden and board member at the AJN (Jeugdartsen Nederland). With regard to Schouten, we throw the word in the trash.



Quote

We are aware of that sensitivity and try to make it clear that we really stand next to parents Caroline Schouten

‘Parents still shiver at the word’

,,You come to the consultation hour of Youth Health Care, and we as youth nurses and youth doctors monitor how things are going with parents. It is a pity that the experience of parents is sometimes negative. A lot has already changed in how these visits look. Some parents still shiver at the word ‘consultation bureau’ from when they came there twenty years ago, and we really want to get rid of that.” The appointments are no longer standard every few weeks, but are more customised. Consultations can be given by telephone, or online and you can also go there for extra support such as video consultations. With the app, parents can view their child’s growth curves and find additional information about, for example, solid food.



Quote

I proudly told about my son’s parentage. Oh, said the nurse, so a garbage can variety Mother Tamara

One month after the birth, parents visit the health center for the first time, or the JGZ consultation hour. The baby is measured and weighed by a doctor’s assistant. It then makes no statements about the data. This is done afterwards during the examination, on one occasion by a pediatrician and the other time by a youth nurse. They monitor the child’s physical development and look at the bigger picture: how are things going at home, and how are the parents doing in their new role? In the first year, the agreements are tailor-made, but approximately monthly. Then the frequency goes down. The vaccinations in the National Vaccination Program are also given by the healthcare providers of JGZ.



Quote

Especially for women who have just given birth, it is already a huge task to be somewhere on time with their baby at all Caroline Schouten

The most important goal of the consultation office is to give children the best possible start and to support parents in this, GGD GHOR says. Every child in the Netherlands is entitled to this preventive care, which is laid down in law. The visit to this consultation hour is free and voluntary and more than 95 percent of all parents make use of it.

Sensitive

Despite this enormous turnout, the checks, measurements and sometimes unsolicited advice are sensitive. Understandable, says Schouten. ,,When I meet my parents for the very first time, the atmosphere is sometimes hesitant and a bit suspicious. I also have to look closely at who is sitting opposite me. Who am I, I see them thinking, what am I going to say about their child? Especially for women who have just given birth, it is already an enormous task to be anywhere on time with their baby: before you can leave your home you have already completed an enormous task.”



Quote

A follow-up examination revealed that she has celiac disease. That’s a situation you can put angrily on Facebook: ‘They say on that desk that my child is too thin’

“During that period you are extremely sensitive to atmosphere, to impressions and everything hits you hard. It is up to us to create a safe atmosphere. Much has changed in the past twenty years. We are aware of that sensitivity and try to make it clear that we really stand next to parents. My standard question is not: can your child already walk or roll or talk or something else, but: how do you think it is going? Our conversational skills have improved because it was necessary.”

A survey on social media about experiences with the child health clinic yields a lot of angry, indignant and disappointed stories. “I spoke proudly about my son’s parentage. Oh, said the nurse, so a garbage can variety,” says mother Tamara. Mother Carolien says: ,,Our son has been adopted and has a different skin color than us. During the first visit to the consternation office, the nurse wanted to know our height and weight in order to predict the height of our son. When I said that son had been adopted, she indicated that it had to be put in the file anyway.” And another mother, Linda: ,,The doctor gave the injection so clumsily that it stuck through the finger. I had to go to the doctor quickly, he said, because he had no experience with that.”

Maternity nurse Isa has a special week: The mother wants to be left alone with her baby in the garden shed for eight days. Read her story Parents of Nu†

walking on eggshells

As a parent, you are vulnerable during surgery, says Schouten, and everything hits you twice as hard. ,,It is my job to identify problems, although parents sometimes find it difficult. For example, I recently had to call parents because their 12-year-old daughter was underweight and was not gaining weight. After further questioning and follow-up research, it turned out that she has celiac disease. That’s a situation you can put angrily on Facebook: ‘They say on that desk that my kid is too thin.’ As a doctor you sometimes have to walk on eggshells. Spotting a problem is not a judgment, but we all want children to grow up as healthy as possible. In this case, the problem is discovered and she is back to being fit and healthy. That’s what it should be about.”

Of course, says GGD GHOR, we know those funny sayings such as baby apk or consternation agency. Kristof Frans, spokesperson for GGD GHOR: ,,It is understandable in a way: new parents are faced with a lot, everything is new and you want the best for your child. Nevertheless, 95 percent of all parents voluntarily come to the child health clinic, something we are very proud of and happy about. The GGDs spend a lot of time reaching the 5 percent who do not automatically come to the consultation bureau: these are often the parents who can use our help best.”

The check-ups are not mandatory. There is no signal to authorities such as youth care when you decide not to go to the consultation bureau. Schouten: ,,I am really convinced that every parent wants the best for their child. We do not actively look for problems. If parents themselves were in contact with youth care as a child, there is sometimes the fear that authorities will be involved when you discuss possible problems. That really doesn’t just happen. In addition, we have a medical professional secrecy.”

Tense about the visit to the consultation office? Pediatrician Caroline Schouten has tips:

• Feel free to tell all your beautiful, happy and positive stories about your child. Tell me how sweet he is, how nice, what he can and does already. Your child hears your pride and picks it up. It contributes to your bonding and it does not have to be about problems at all during that consultation hour if there are none.

• Remember that there is no judging. It is the job of these doctors and nurses to anticipate problems. So don’t feel judged.

• Always seeing a steady face at the health clinic is nice. Due to staff shortages, it can be challenging to have the same nurse or doctor in front of you over and over, but at least you can ask.

• Remember you’re coming here for you and your child, not to tick boxes.

• There are many variations within the normal, says Schouten. Your child may deviate from the curve, go slower or faster than stated in the growth booklet. The professionals at JGZ let you know when something is really worrisome.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch our health videos below: