No one has to travel to neighboring countries or download illegally anymore to see the latest feature films. Most Dutch cinemas will open again from Wednesday, but the question is whether sufficient staff can be gathered quickly.



Ab Zagt



Jan 25. 2022











The offer is immediately huge. There are big premieres like the new one Matrix-movie, The Kingsman and Nightmare Alley, by Oscar winner Guillermo del Toro.

Films that could only be shown briefly weeks ago are also given a chance. Especially to the latest Spider-Man adventure, No Way Home, is awaited. Last year, the film only ran for three days, while about 80,000 presale tickets had been purchased. The question is how many fans have seen the film elsewhere, in Belgium or via an illegal download.

Normally a blockbuster like this in the Netherlands is good for at least half a million visitors. But the question is whether that number will now be achieved in view of the delay in Dutch screenings and the restrictions in the cinema. The biggest cinema hit of last year was the 007 adventure No Time To Die, which in a disastrous year still attracted 1,733,285 visitors.

Like Spider Man also has silver star, the horse film with Britt Dekker, only ran for three days. This production is now also in the rematch.

Another familiar face is Amelie. The French film classic was twenty years old last year and would be back in the movie theaters around Christmas. As of today, the film will be screened in no fewer than sixty screens.

comeback

The Dutch cinema hit is also making a comeback Everything on the Table (with Linda de Mol). During the lockdown, it was decided to put the film on the Amazon Prime Video streaming service as soon as possible. But now that the cinemas open earlier than expected, this film will also appear on the silver screen again. Other titles returning are The House of Gucci, No Time to Die and the new one Ghostbusters.

For the cinema owners and film distributors, this and the coming weeks is quite a puzzle to make the best programming. The lockdown has created a reservoir with new film offerings. It is pressing to get a good cinema hall. The competition is fierce and certain productions threaten to fall between the two. Distributors – the affiliates of the major American film companies (Warner, Universal and Disney) and the independent companies – keep a close eye on each other with their releases. Do certain films not target the same audience? As a result, some films will certainly be postponed again, as with the new ones costamovie happened. This commercial title has now been moved to March.

