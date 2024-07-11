Genoa – Out of a total of approximately one billion 320 thousand euros deriving from the eight per thousand of the Irpefdistributed in 2024 and referring to 2020, just under 70% (68.59%) were allocated to the Catholic Church, equal to just over 990 million. The following the State with approximately 340 million (25.62%) and, further away, the Waldensian Evangelical Church with 40 million (3.04%). This is what emerges from the data published on the website of the Finance Department of the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

Of just over 41 million Italian taxpayers, 40.74% have made an express choice regarding the destination of the 8 per thousand, while the majority (58.68%) have not indicated to whom to allocate it. The Catholic Church was indicated in 70.37% of the total choices expressed and in 28.67% of the total taxpayers.

The percentage of those who choose the Catholic Church is however, even if by a few points, constantly decreasing: in 2021 (a year for which the total amount in euros is not yet known, which will be distributed in 2025) It was indicated in 69.52% of the total choices expressed, while in 2022 (even in this case the amount is unknown, distributed in 2026) in 67.28% of the total choices expressed. On the contrary, the choices expressed in favor of the State are growing.

In Liguria, out of 1,166,245 taxpayers, 266,164 people have chosen to donate eight per thousand to the Church and 143,556 those who chose the State.