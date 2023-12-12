Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old girl of Kurdish origin, who died in police custody in Iran in September 2022, and the Human Rights group 'Women, Life and Freedom', which emerged to protest her death, obtained this Tuesday 12 December the Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Conscience, from the European Parliament. Two representatives of the movement and the family's lawyer collected the recognition after Tehran authorities prevented Amini's loved ones from leaving the country last week to attend the ceremony in Strasbourg.

Jina Mahsa Amini, the young Iranian whose death sparked a women-led movement in Iran, continues to highlight repressions in the Islamic republic.

Although his life ended tragically in police custody, his voice will not be silenced, highlighted this Tuesday, December 12, the president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, when presenting the Sakharov Prize for freedom of conscience, in honor of Amini and the movement. 'Woman, Life and Freedom', inspired by her death to protest for Human Rights.

“This year's Sakharov Prize serves as a tribute to all the brave and defiant women, men and young people of Iran who, despite being under increasing pressure, continue to push for change,” Metsola said.

(From left to right) Mahsa Amini's representative, Iranian lawyer Saleh Nikbakht, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, Mersedeh Shahinkar and Afsoon Najafi of the 'Women, Life, Freedom' movement pose during the Sakharov Prize award ceremony 2023, at the European Parliament, in Strasbourg, eastern France, on December 12, 2023. © AFP/Frederick Florin

The award was received by the family's lawyer, Saleh Nikbakht, who assured that, although he would be “cautious” in his words because he must return to Iran, the award was an “honor” for those close to the deceased.

The award was also collected by Iranians Mersedeh Shahinkar, who lost an eye, and Afsoon Najafi, whose sister died in the protests after the death of the young woman of Kurdish origin.

“They believed that by killing her they would stop her in the same way that the oppressors thought that by burning Joan of Arc they would make her dreams disappear in smoke. They did not know, and still do not know, that from the ashes of Jina and Joan an invincible spirit like a phoenix,” said Amini's mother, in a message that was read by her lawyer at the ceremony.

“How significant is the union of these two inspiring daughters of history through the centuries, of two people who with their death crossed borders and revived the human aspiration of emancipation and freedom. The name of Jina Mahsa Amini has become a secret code for freedom and the expansion of their dream of freedom from Iranian Kurdistan to the world,” he added.

Amini's death sparked protests that spread across the country and quickly escalated into historic calls for the overthrow of Iran's four-decade Islamic theocracy.

What happened on September 13, 2022?

According to the testimony of his brother Kiarash to the dissident media 'IranWire', Amini was summoned in the middle of the street and put into a police vehicle, at a time when the family, originally from Saqqez, in the west of the country, had arrived in Tehran, the capital, on vacation.

His “crime”? Wearing the mandatory veil too low and without covering the head, according to the reasons indicated by the authorities for their arrest.

“They told me that they were taking her to the police station to do a 'reeducation' class and that in an hour they would let her out,” her brother said.

But it was not like that. About two hours after the arrest, Mahsa ended up in a hospital. Doctors informed his loved ones that he was brain dead.

“When I arrived at the building, I saw 60 or 70 people carrying clothes for the women detained inside. Some of them were released and then we started hearing screams inside. We knocked on the doors and then officers came out to hit us with bats and pepper spray,” continues Kiarash, who at that moment saw an ambulance leave the police station. Inside was his sister.

Today, a 22-yr-old woman died in #Iran after being beaten on head by the regime's “morality police” for not “properly” wearing her Hijab. Her name was Masha Amini. Her crime was showing some hair. Let that sink in… pic.twitter.com/y7KpmJ7Z1X — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) September 16, 2022



Authorities continue to deny his involvement and said he died of cardiac arrest. However, activists and relatives have reported that the woman was the victim of a “brutal beating.”

Until September 15, two days after being detained and admitted to the medical center, the police confirmed her arrest in a statement, in which she stated that she was detained to “explain the dress code.”

Finally, the 22-year-old died on September 16, after falling into a coma.

“His treatment is another example of what the people of Iran face every day.”

In addition to facing the pain of the loss of their daughter, without an investigation or those responsible accused by Justice, Amini's parents and relatives have received threats. And more recently, the ban on her leaving the country to receive the Sakharov Prize with which she has been honored, following restrictions on her visa.

“They are under a travel ban imposed by the Iranian regime. His treatment is another example of what the people of Iran face every day,” Metsola remarked during the ceremony this Tuesday.

The Iranians who have participated in the wave of protests over the death of the young woman have also faced beatings, arrests and even prison sentences and the death penalty, as Amnesty International has reported.

Protesters chant slogans during a demonstration in support of Mahsa Amini, a young Iranian woman who died after being detained in Tehran by the Islamic Republic's morality police, on Istiklal Avenue in Istanbul on September 20, 2022. Amini, 22, , was visiting her family in the Iranian capital when she was detained on September 13 by the police unit tasked with enforcing Iran's strict dress code for women, which includes wearing the veil in public. State television declared her dead on September 16, after spending three days in a coma. © AFP – Ozan Kose

The authorities' violent repression of the demonstrations has left more than 500 people dead and more than 22,000 detained, according to figures from human rights groups, cited by Reuters.

Demonstrations largely subsided earlier this year, but there are still widespread signs of dissent on Iranian soil. For several months, women could be seen openly defying the veil rule in Tehran and other cities, prompting a new crackdown over the summer.

With Reuters, AP and EFE