The Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) of the Municipality of Puebla detained a member of “Canaries”, a criminal group dedicated to business robbery, mainly to Oxxo branches.

Through a patrol in the vicinity of the Vicente Guerrero neighborhood in the capital of Puebla, municipal elements attached to Zone Seven managed to arrest Edward “N.” alias “El Pinky”, 35 years old.

During the intervention, the uniformed officers secured more than one dozen packages that contained possible glass and cocaine, found among the belongings of the now detainee.

Based on police intelligence work, “El Pinky” was identified as a member of “Los Canarios”, a criminal cell dedicated to the robbery of Oxxo stores; He also has a long criminal record.