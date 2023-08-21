To the Brazilian! Luis Orejuela’s great goal, with a cue and eight included

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Luis Orejuela
Jaiver Nieto – EL TIEMPO and taken from Win +
Luis Orejuela
The side’s goal was the second for Medellín against Alianza Petrolera.
Luis Manuel Orejuela had been in Brazilian soccer for several years. After being transferred by Deportivo Cali to Ajax in 2017, he arrived on loan to Cruzeiro in 2019 and in that country he had a long career.
Orejuela also played for Gremio, Athlético Paranaense, Ceará and Sao Paulo, and was even part of the Colombian National Team when Carlos Queiroz was the coach.
Now, Orejuela returned to Colombian soccer: Sao Paulo gave him to Independiente Medellín and this Sunday he plays his first game in the League upon his return to the country, against Alianza Petrolera.
In this match, the right-back made a crack move, a mixture between a Brazilian player and a soccer player from a pasture, to score the second goal for his team, at the Atanasio Girardot stadium.
This was the play by Luis Orejuela: Great goal!
Orejuela received a long ball from David Loaiza, overflowed, reached the bottom line and there, made a cue with which he ended up scoring a spectacular eight against defender Pedro Franco. Then he had the ball to define before the departure of goalkeeper Pier Luigi Grazziani.
GOLAZOOOOOO
🔴🔵Medellín 2-0 Petroleum Alliance ⚫️🟡
Luis Manuel Orejuela 🇨🇴⚽️🔥
THE BEST GOAL OF THE DAY. Micro play, cue and eight to HUMILIATE Pedro Franci. GO LA ZO. pic.twitter.com/slIXrARldM
— Sebastian Perez (@SebastianPerezE) August 20, 2023
Franco found revenge in the second half and scored Alianza Petrolera’s discount with a header. But surely he will not forget Orejuela, whose goal was on the list to fight for the award for the best goal of the year in the League.
