Gustavo Petro seeks to apply an old recipe to his presidential term. He tried with a new one these first nine months, but has ended up desperate. The plan was to stretch the conciliatory tone, to try to unite an extremely polarized society. In ceasing to be the opposition Petro that he wanted to destroy the entire established order to show another face, that of the leader of all Colombians. That, he has realized, is neither possible nor does it give political gain. The polls give it the lowest assessment since his arrival and the Government is barely making progress in its reforms. For this reason, he seeks to recover his essence, the ones that led him to the presidency: a lot of left, a lot of street and a lot of discourse.

“President Petro returns to the balcony!” tweeted Laura Sarabia, Petro’s right hand, after the most intense day at the Nariño Palace since the mandate began. It was the way of announcing that, once the Government has been charged with the purest petrism, it is time to return to recover the street. The president had already warned him the day before when, by surprise, in an act of the hundreds that he does each month, one of those that does not attract the attention of the media, he banged his fist on the table and said that the outstretched hand.

A fiery, angry Petro lashed out at everyone surrounded by peasants in Zarzal, a municipality in Valle del Cauca, where he went to hand over some land: “Despite the electoral triumph when we told the people of the social outbreak, calm down, we are going to solve this for good and at the polls, because the people of the social outbreak went to the polls and calmed down. But now they are circumventing the decisions of the polls and that should not be.”

He was referring to the establishment, to the traditional parties, to the Colombian conservative world with which he made so much effort to ingratiate himself at the beginning: liberal ministers, agreements with the right in Congress, meetings with businessmen. He has had enough, the results do not come and nervousness begins to devour the news. What the president wanted to say in the Zarzal in front of some peasants was actually a message to all Colombians: the one you have seen so far is not Petro and it was Petro who won the elections.

The first ingredient of the new plan already has it. On Tuesday he changed seven of his 19 ministers and one senior position. He showed the door to the moderates, to those with whom he had sought to build bridges with the anti-petrista sectors. The Minister of Finance or the Minister of Agriculture left, people with experience and respect in all sectors, who never hesitated to question some of their cabinet mates, whom they considered inexperienced activists. Petro always closed ranks with his own, but the weight of the moderates, at the same time the most publicly recognized ministers, was great enough to overshadow the rest.

Now he wants to mobilize his own, the left-wing militancy that considers him a hero since his mayor’s office in Bogotá (2012-2016). In 2013, Petro was dismissed by the Attorney General’s Office, which disqualified him for 15 years in a controversial decision that was revoked by the Inter-American Court of Human Rights (IDH Court). During that time, Petro went out several times to the balcony of the City Hall, where thousands of people welcomed him as a martyr for the system.

newsletter Analysis of current affairs and the best stories from Colombia, every week in your mailbox RECEIVE THE

Petro wants the masses in the streets to accompany the work of the Government, which, with a minority in Congress and the rest of the parties at odds, faces the gigantic challenge of carrying out the promised reforms. He already tried it in February, when the health reform had just been presented, but he failed to mobilize as many people as a decade ago. Today there is no dismissal, the left is not even in the opposition, getting people to the streets in favor is more difficult than doing it against.

That is why the president wants to show his anger. Look for an enemy that ignites the left and the youth that cornered the Government of Iván Duque in 2021 and led thousands of Colombians to protest throughout the country. A social outbreak that marked the political future of Colombia and made Petro president. After Álvaro Uribe, his greatest political adversary, has gotten out of the battle, the president now points to the entire establishment, to neoliberalism, as guilty of not letting him govern.

On Monday May 1, International Labor Day, the president will once again give a speech on the balcony. He will seek to connect with his own, with whom he surely feels that he has distanced himself these months. He no longer needs to make those impossible balances between the traditional parties and the Petristas, he already knows that he cannot be the president who unites them all under the need to change a country that many do not want to change, or change just a little. It is as if he had taken off a very heavy load that he had been carrying for nine months. He returns the petrism in essence.

subscribe here to the EL PAÍS newsletter on Colombia and receive all the key information on the country’s current affairs.