What does myrrh smell like? The most likely – and in a sense, the most appropriate – answer to this question is: “God knows.” If we have never been very clear about what myrrh was, we are hardly going to know its mysterious aroma. Common mortals can distinguish the smell of parsley, lemon, eucalyptus and, if we get super cool, we sniff even the freshly cut grass. Natural fragrances are not lost on us, but what about our perfumes? If we are guided by their churrigueresque names, they smell like the air of time, by Loewe; opium, by Yves Saint Laurent; Calvin Klein eternity or Lacoste match point. If we go further, we may find that they smell like myrrh.

The Scent Creator is an opportunity to travel through the scents that we use as part of our identity. This device, created by the firm The Alchemist Atelier ―The alchemist’s workshop―, is the work of the startup Spanish Noustique and it gives us the ability to create our own perfumes with some knowledge of the facts thanks to the guidance of an application that allows us to consult the details of each aroma and determine in what proportions we want them to be mixed and start the process.

Installation

The machine is slightly larger and heavier than an 8 liter water bottle but easy to install. There are to recognize both this and its accessories are so meticulously designed that it is a pleasure to look at them. The careful appearance of the Scent Creator, which combines a piece of metal with a wooden cover in its outer casing, practically turns what is objectively a monstrosity into a decorative element that fits without fuss on any shelf.

Once the move is completed in the physical part, it is time to install the app on mobile, which will allow us to orchestrate the creation of perfumes. Once the user account has been created, just press a button and enter a numeric code to complete the bluetooth connection between the device and the phone. During this test an incident occurred in the connection process – due to a recent update – that was quickly resolved through The Alchemist Atelier customer service chat.

The ingredients

The raw material with which the Scent Creator works is stored in up to 36 cartridges of different essences, including – finally – myrrh. There are also wood, musk and bergamot, among others. Although they have the same external appearance, the 35 scents are divided into bases, neutral scents that make up the canvas bases; and chords, which give the definitive touches for the development of each fragrance. For those who are not sure, The Alchemist Atelier has created a sort of olfactory catalog called Discovery Kit. These tiny little bottles are not used to synthesize new perfumes, but they allow us to put our noses in all the essences that the firm offers.

Changing the cartridges in this new perfume printer is infinitely easier than dealing with the document printers that have been around for many more decades. Placing them is easy as storing them in a drawer, just remove the tray, and slide them into their cubicles without making the slightest effort or looking for tabs that secure the container.

Alchemy

With everything in place and everything connected to each other, we will see in the application the option to create our own formula and all the cartridges installed in the Scent Creator will appear already identified. Each ingredient is also shown accompanied by a collage of images that represent its smell and a visual representation of the way its dominant notes are distributed.

Right out of the box, there are two options: mix it up like crazy or answer a few questions about our preferences to get some advice. For fear of wasting, we opted for the second route and requested a perfume not directed to a specific genre, that turns heads and suitable for noses that enjoy the smell of wood. With these data, the Scent Creator digital workshop offers us to try and combine six essences of which we have three: citrus bergamot, fresh wood and soft musk. The rest can be purchased through the same application, for between 18 and 24 euros, depending on whether they are bases or chords.

In search of a middle ground between the indications of the application and the right to screw up, we selected the proposed trio and, of course, added the myrrh cartridge. In the next step we return to the fold and explain to the app that we are looking for a cheerful fragrance that can be considered sophisticated. His advice is that we combine 20 drops of wood with 11 of bergamot, 4 of myrrh and 15 of musk. And although we are nobody to oppose the assistant, we raised three drops to the favorite fragrance of the Magi, because we have come to play.

Screenshots of the fragrance creation process in the app

Adjusted amounts, mixing is the responsibility of the Scent Creator. Since we don’t know if we like the smell of myrrh – and who are we kidding, we just found out on Wikipedia that bergamot is a kind of warty lemon – we opted to fill a 5-milliliter bottle instead of a 20-milliliter bottle. If the mix goes well, we have the option to save it for future creations and even share them with other users through the application.

When you press on mix, the machine begins to emit sounds not far from those of a common printer, while intermittent jets of liquid fall into the bottle, as if instead of creating a new and personalized unisex, happy and sophisticated fragrance, we were milking a cow. In less than a minute, the process is over. We remove the container, place the diffuser, raise the arm, exposing the wrist and paf: a perfume has been born that does not smell at all bad.

Anyone who wants to get started in the alchemy of perfume with The Alchemist Atelier needs to know three things: the first, the physical store is in France, but its counterpart on the internet ships to Spain, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Holland and Luxembourg; the second, the Scent Creator costs 350 euros and the cartridges are purchased separately individually or in sets ranging from 100 euros for the basic to 600 for the complete catalog, and the third, there is the possibility of designing the perfumes in the application and buying the mixture directly to the firm without having the device at home.

For those who are content with chaining the purchase of a single perfume that is already part of their identity, acquiring the Scent Creator would be a difficult expense to amortize, but the adventure of creating a perfume remotely is not unreasonable. If the price barrier is overcome, the device is an ideal investment for perfume lovers who combine different scents in their day to day and enjoy exploring new scents. The most novelists have the possibility of limiting themselves to making 5-milliliter bottles and changing perfume like someone changing toothpaste, in addition, the Scent Creator opens the door to give those close to them personalized and relatively homemade fragrances.

In summary Pros: Simplicity . Making a perfume in the Scent Creator is a matter of minutes

. Making a perfume in the Scent Creator is a matter of minutes Safety . The guides and recommendations of the app serve as a safeguard so that even the most inexperienced of us create breathable perfumes

. The guides and recommendations of the app serve as a safeguard so that even the most inexperienced of us create breathable perfumes Innovation . Noustique has created a unique product that can also allow us to give unique gifts to our friends: a personalized perfume

. Noustique has created a unique product that can also allow us to give unique gifts to our friends: a personalized perfume Esthetic. The finish of the scent creator adapts to any furniture, practically becoming another decorative element Cons: Price : If you only wear one perfume, you may not want to spend several hundred euros on your own fragrance factory.

: If you only wear one perfume, you may not want to spend several hundred euros on your own fragrance factory. Size : Despite the elegance of its design, the Scent Creator is quite large. Stored or displayed, it will occupy a not inconsiderable space in your home.

: Despite the elegance of its design, the Scent Creator is quite large. Stored or displayed, it will occupy a not inconsiderable space in your home. Dependence: At the moment we need to continue using Alchemist Atelier to purchase new cartridges.

