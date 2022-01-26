CDMX.- It was recently announced that TV Azteca would not have the rights to broadcast the Jamaica vs. Mexico match corresponding to the world qualifiers of the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Football (CONCACAF), now, information indicates that the television station del Ajusco could have another hard blow since its star narrator, Christian Martinolli allegedly received a juicy offer from another company.

This was announced by the communicator “J. Ignacio Arroyo” in his publication “Martinoli would have gotten tired of TV Azteca, a television station would have already made him an offer”, made in “elfutbolero”, where he cited “various sources” without revealing names .

According to the information, ESPN would be the television station that would seek to give Christian Martinolli a great contract able to convince him to leave TV Azteca. Let us remember that the narrator said in an interview for Javier Alarcón’s YouTube channel that he would never leave the company out of loyalty.

The name of the partner of Luis García and Jorge Campos has sounded on more than one occasion to reach pay TV and add him to the team led by José Ramón Fernández and David Faitelson. Another name that has constantly sounded, until now as rumours, is the sports area of ​​Televisa “TUDN”.

It should be noted that there is no more information that can prove ESPN’s alleged offer to Christian Martinolli, neither party has commented on it. The departure of the beloved narrator would be a blow to TV Azteca and Ricardo Salinas Pliego a few months before the Qatar 2022 World Cup.