You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
You already have an account linked to EL TIEMPO, please log in with it and don't miss out on all the benefits we have for you.
Diego Novoa
@MillosFCOficial and Taken from Win +
Diego Novoa
The goalkeeper had to replace Álvaro Montero in the game against Águilas Doradas.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
Amid the streak of injuries and suspensions, Millonarios lost its starting goalkeeper, Álvaro Montero, for the duel against Águilas Doradas, this Friday in El Campín.
Montero was sent off on Sunday in the middle of a scuffle between players from his team and those from Atlético Nacional, in which the green goalkeeper, the Paraguayan Santiago Rojas, also saw the red card.
The championship's Disciplinary Committee has not yet announced the punishment dates for Montero and Rojas. For now, Millonarios had to appeal to Diego Novoa, who played the last minutes at the Atanasio Girardot.
Novoa's excitement for his debut as a starter
Novoa, born in Bogotá 34 years ago, arrived at Millos this year to fight for a starting spot. After performing for many years with Equidad, he had no continuity with América, which generated doubts among fans.
Upon arrival in the capital, Novoa confessed that he is a Millonarios fan and was excited to be able to join the team of his loves. This Friday is his first game as a starter.
Today is the debut, in El Campín and as a starter, of Diego Novoa as goalkeeper for Millonarios. I invite the blue fans to support him and send him good vibes; He is an experienced goalkeeper, who has gained and wants to do things well.pic.twitter.com/dqGKvKGr4H
— WillyRodríguez (@WillyRodri13) February 16, 2024
Novoa could not hide his feelings during the formal ceremony and even shed some tears during the Bogotá anthem, while giving her daughter a kiss.
Novoa completed 287 games as a professional. The first was with the Equidad shirt, on February 12, 2011, in the 1-1 draw against Nacional at Techo.
SPORTS
More Sports news
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#tears #Diego #Novoa #excited #home #debut #Millonarios #video
Leave a Reply