Amid the streak of injuries and suspensions, Millonarios lost its starting goalkeeper, Álvaro Montero, for the duel against Águilas Doradas, this Friday in El Campín.

Montero was sent off on Sunday in the middle of a scuffle between players from his team and those from Atlético Nacional, in which the green goalkeeper, the Paraguayan Santiago Rojas, also saw the red card.

The championship's Disciplinary Committee has not yet announced the punishment dates for Montero and Rojas. For now, Millonarios had to appeal to Diego Novoa, who played the last minutes at the Atanasio Girardot.

Novoa's excitement for his debut as a starter

Novoa, born in Bogotá 34 years ago, arrived at Millos this year to fight for a starting spot. After performing for many years with Equidad, he had no continuity with América, which generated doubts among fans.

Upon arrival in the capital, Novoa confessed that he is a Millonarios fan and was excited to be able to join the team of his loves. This Friday is his first game as a starter.

Novoa could not hide his feelings during the formal ceremony and even shed some tears during the Bogotá anthem, while giving her daughter a kiss.

Novoa completed 287 games as a professional. The first was with the Equidad shirt, on February 12, 2011, in the 1-1 draw against Nacional at Techo.

