Israeli Channel 12 said that the official named Avinoam Amouneh, commander of the Hermon Brigade, used his authority to take revenge on the reserve soldier.

Earlier this year, Emouneh met with National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir to verify the option of appointing him as head of the National Guard, which the minister was planning to form.

Israeli Channel 12 says Amouneh violated army rules by holding the meeting.

The reservist at the time criticized Amouna over the meeting.

When the war broke out last month, the soldier was summoned to the northern front and remained there until last week, when Amouna ordered him to be suspended immediately.

The Israeli army did not comment on the incident.