China’s central bank said financial institutions will have to hold only 4 percent of their foreign currency reserves with it, compared to the current level of 6 percent.

The new decision supporting the Chinese currency is effective from September 15.

The decision would contribute to an increase in foreign currencies in the market compared to the local currency, which enhances the attractiveness of the yuan.

The People’s Bank of China and the financial sector regulator said Thursday that they will lower the existing mortgage interest rate for first-home buyers from September 31.

They added in a statement that they would hold a meeting on September 25 to revive the real estate market, which is suffering amid debt and liquidity crises.

Separately, the bank and the authority also said that the housing credit policy will witness amendments and improvements.

And this August, the Chinese central bank cut a reference interest rate after taking similar action last week in an effort to support slowing growth and stimulate activity in the world’s second economic power.