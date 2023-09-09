The source explained that the Jordanian team is equipped with the necessary and advanced equipment and a highly trained trainer to deal with such incidents.

It is noteworthy that the team has previously actively participated in the rescue of many natural disasters, including the earthquakes in Syria and Turkey, and most recently the forest fires in Greece.

We wait for needs

On the other hand, a senior source in the Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Sky News Arabia that the Ministry had addressed the Moroccan side to find out the necessary needs to be sent from the Jordanian side, and stressed that the Ministry’s cadres were on alert to assist in any way in Morocco.

There are no Jordanians among the dead

The same source confirmed that the Ministry has not yet received any reports about the presence of Jordanians among the injured or dead, and that the Ministry’s staff in Morocco is ready to provide assistance to the Jordanians there at any time.

He pointed out that the Ministry “is following up, through the Operations Center Unit and the Jordanian Embassy in Rabat, the conditions of Jordanian citizens residing in the sisterly Kingdom of Morocco, as a result of the earthquake that occurred yesterday evening, Friday.”

He stressed the need for Jordanian citizens in Morocco to take the utmost caution and adhere to the safety instructions issued by local authorities in this regard.

Jordanian King Abdullah II sent a “telegram of condolence to King Mohammed VI for the victims of the earthquake, which struck a number of areas in the Al Haouz province in Morocco yesterday, Friday,” directing the government to provide all necessary aid.

The Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriate Affairs also expressed, through a statement, “its deepest condolences and sincere sympathy to the government and people of the sisterly Kingdom of Morocco for the victims of the earthquake that occurred on Friday evening, resulting in a large number of victims and injuries.”

The largest in a century