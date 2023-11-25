Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The UAE continues its humanitarian efforts to support the Palestinian brothers within the framework of Operation “Gallant Knight 3,” by operating an airlift of 69 aircraft as of yesterday, in order to alleviate the suffering of civilians in the Gaza Strip, which is facing exceptionally critical circumstances.

An Emirati medical team will supervise the field hospital in Gaza, and provide medical care to the injured, as part of the humanitarian “gallant knight 3” operation, which was launched by the UAE. The Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defense also announced its intention to establish 3 seawater desalination plants in Rafah within Gaza strip. The production capacity of each station reaches 200,000 gallons per day, with a total of 600,000 gallons, benefiting 300,000 people per day.

This initiative comes as an embodiment of the UAE’s historical positions of support and support for the Palestinian brothers, and standing by their side during the difficult circumstances they are currently facing.

It is worth noting that Operation “The Gallant Knight 3” was launched on the fifth of November under the leadership of joint operations at the Ministry of Defence, in cooperation and coordination with the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation for Humanitarian Works, the Zayed Bin Sultan Foundation for Charitable and Humanitarian Works, and the rest of the humanitarian and charitable institutions. In the country, in order to provide humanitarian support to the Palestinian people in Gaza, in addition to opening the door to volunteering for doctors registered with the Ministry of Health and the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, in addition to opening the door to volunteering for volunteers registered with the Red Crescent and Emirati humanitarian and charitable institutions.